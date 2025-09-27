I've experimented with a bunch of different flash drives in my time, and the Samsung Flash Bar – a model I keep coming back to – is currently at a record-low price. It's a USB drive that is super-quick and has never let me down. I have the 256GB version, which is on sale with 39% off at Amazon right now – just $19.99.

Recently, I've been storing my images on a combination of Apple and Google cloud storage but I'm growing weary of the monthly storage fees, and I also want to have my files in my hand. While this bar may not be my Official Hard Storage Solution, it is really handy for transferring files from device to device, and portable enough to have with me at all times. (For other options see our external hard drives guide.)

