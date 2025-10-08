I just solved all my photo and video storage needs with 3 huge Prime Day deals

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days in October are ticking to a close, so you might want to be quick if you've been looking for storage solutions for photo and video work. There are some genuinely good deals about on memory cards and portable external SSDs, and they end today!
The 4TB Crucial X10, one of the portable SSDs that we most recommend is reduced by $156 from $395.99 to $239.99. And for a smaller capacity, the 1TB Samsung T9 is now well under $100. See the full details below.
Remember that to access Prime-exclusive deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial if you're not already a member and you can always cancel afterwards before you start paying. For deals on other tech, see our Apple Prime Day deals roundup.
The best Prime Day storage deals for photo and video
Although this doesn't have Crucial's 'Pro' tag, it's just as fast as the X10 Pro line, providing up to 2,100MB/s on a good laptop. That's the kind of speed you want in a great external SSD for video editing.
When we reviewed this drive, we gave it 4.5 stars, highlighting the solid, compact dust and splash-proof build and the transfer speed. This isn't the lowest price of the year – it was down to $219.99 on Prime Day in June, but a saving of 39% is very welcome.
There are discounts on the 1TB, 2TB and 8TB options too, but the 4TB has the biggest saving in percentage terms and is a great size for an external office back up.
UK deal: £264.43 £239.99 at Amazon
For a smaller capacity, the best Prime Day portable SSD deal is on Samsung's ever-reliable T9. It's only very slightly slower than the Crucial X10 (above) at 2,000MB/s.
This is the drive I use myself as an everyday backup for passing photos and video from my camera at the end of a day shooting. Having used it on pretty much every trip I've made in the past 18 months, I can vouch 100% for its reliability.
UK deal: £115.59 £102.08 at Amazon
This is more of a niche product, but I was very happy to find this Prime Day CFexpress card deal. CFexpress cards are essential for shooting 4K or 8K video on a mirrorless camera like the Canon EOS R5 but cheaper ones can be prone to overheating and writing too slowly to keep up with high-resolution filming.
I've found ProGrade cards to be fast and reliable, while offering much better value than some better-known brands.
If you're looking for a quality SDXC card too, I recommend Sandisk Extreme Pro. The 256GB version is reduced by 21% from $44.99 to $34.99 at Amazon US.
UK deal: £120.99 £90.74 at Amazon
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
