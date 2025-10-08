I just solved all my photo and video storage needs with 3 huge Prime Day deals

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days in October are ticking to a close, so you might want to be quick if you've been looking for storage solutions for photo and video work. There are some genuinely good deals about on memory cards and portable external SSDs, and they end today!

The 4TB Crucial X10, one of the portable SSDs that we most recommend is reduced by $156 from $395.99 to $239.99. And for a smaller capacity, the 1TB Samsung T9 is now well under $100. See the full details below.

Remember that to access Prime-exclusive deals, you can sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial if you're not already a member and you can always cancel afterwards before you start paying. For deals on other tech, see our Apple Prime Day deals roundup.

The best Prime Day storage deals for photo and video