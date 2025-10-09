Let's be honest, Prime Day was a little underwhelming this month. But thankfully, Best Buy has a Techtober sale happening right now with a ton of offers on camera gear, TVs, laptops, and audio accessories. I've picked out this deal on the Sony A7 IV mirrorless camera, which is a whopping $500 off right now, down to just $2,399.99 with a Sony FE 28-70mm (F3.5-5.6 OSS) lens included.

The lens alone is worth approximately $450, and the usual retail price for the A7 IV camera (body only) is around $2,700 – so this deal is excellent value if you're searching for one of the best cameras for streaming or possibly one of the best cameras for YouTube.

With that said, this falls into the professional camera category, and there are definitely cheaper options out there for content creation if you're a beginner in this field. I personally own the Sony A7 III model (the younger sibling to the A7 IV), and after almost 7 years of use, I still love it for travel photography thanks to its compact form. With this deal, you can also bag a $50 prepaid Visa card after purchase if you register your camera with Sony.

Camera + Lens Save $500 Sony Alpha 7 IV + 28-70mm lens (SEL2870): was $2,899.99 now $2,399.99 at Best Buy This is a professional-tier camera and an excellent choice for both photographers and videographers. Mirrorless cameras tend to be a lot lighter and slimmer than your typical DSLR cameras, making them perfect for travel photography. The Sony Alpha series also offers great low-light performance too, ideal for events and music photography.