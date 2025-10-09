Save $500 on this professional-tier Sony A7 IV full-frame mirrorless camera
Best Buy’s Techtober sale has some excellent camera deals with a $50 Sony cash back promotion.
Let's be honest, Prime Day was a little underwhelming this month. But thankfully, Best Buy has a Techtober sale happening right now with a ton of offers on camera gear, TVs, laptops, and audio accessories. I've picked out this deal on the Sony A7 IV mirrorless camera, which is a whopping $500 off right now, down to just $2,399.99 with a Sony FE 28-70mm (F3.5-5.6 OSS) lens included.
The lens alone is worth approximately $450, and the usual retail price for the A7 IV camera (body only) is around $2,700 – so this deal is excellent value if you're searching for one of the best cameras for streaming or possibly one of the best cameras for YouTube.
With that said, this falls into the professional camera category, and there are definitely cheaper options out there for content creation if you're a beginner in this field. I personally own the Sony A7 III model (the younger sibling to the A7 IV), and after almost 7 years of use, I still love it for travel photography thanks to its compact form. With this deal, you can also bag a $50 prepaid Visa card after purchase if you register your camera with Sony.
This is a professional-tier camera and an excellent choice for both photographers and videographers. Mirrorless cameras tend to be a lot lighter and slimmer than your typical DSLR cameras, making them perfect for travel photography. The Sony Alpha series also offers great low-light performance too, ideal for events and music photography.
The A7 IV is a full-frame mirrorless camera, meaning that it lacks a reflex mirror like the one found in typical DSLRs, making it much lighter. It also has an electronic viewfinder (EVF) rather than an optical one, plus in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) for steadier shots at slower shutter speeds.
The Alpha series from Sony continues to impress photographers and filmmakers alike.
It offers 4K video shooting, which I've used while travelling, and I've found that its autofocus is excellent, even when relying on the digital viewfinder for portraits.
Price Check: $1,698.99 at Best Buy | $1,698 at Amazon
I bought this camera almost 7 years ago, and I still use it as my main workhorse camera now alongside my Canon 5Ds. This model is quite a few years old now, released back in April 2018. But despite its age, this camera is still an excellent investment in 2025, and I love it.
Price Check: £1,169 at jessops | £987 at John Lewis
