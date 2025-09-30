Apple's most monstrous iPad Pro with the brand-new M4 chip and a whopping 2 TB of storage has hit its lowest price ever in the week before Prime Day, bringing it down by 25% to $1,499.97. Sure, that's a lot of money but it's not an iPad for the feint hearted. You'll get the most out of this model if you're doing serious creative work – or storing thousands of assets. Content creators, video editors, 3D artists and anyone with similar workflows, I'm looking at you.

With a 4K liquid retina display and huge amounts of power, this will handle anything you throw at it. This deal basically gets you 2TB for the price of 1, so if you love storage, this is for you. When we reviewed the iPad Pro M4 we were blown away by its performance, but if you want something with less juice then take a look at our iPad Prime Day deals hub, which has more offers on Apple's tablets.

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Amazon Overview: The M4 iPad Pro 11 is the best iPad yet for creative work. It brings OLED display tech to the iPad for the first time, a new more powerful chip and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro for a great drawing experience. This configuration is the roomiest model in the line-up. Key features: 11-inch screen, 2420x1668 pixel | Apple M4 chip | 12MP Ultra Wide camera | 256GB SSD as standard | 8GB RAM Release date: 15 May 2024 Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen on this iPad. Review consensus: The reviews of the new M4 iPad Pros have been almost unanimously positive. Following our own testing, we praised everything from the new OLED screen to the drawing experience with the new Apple Pencil Pro and the decision to move the location of the front-facing camera. Our only caveat is that the tablet will be more powerful and expensive than many people need if you're not using it for demanding creative software. Creative Bloq: **** | Tom's Guide: ****½

