This Black Friday the iPad Pro is the only tablet to get for digital artists

I've been a bit of a critic of the over-powerful iPad Pro in recent years. Not because I don't like it. It's just I don't like it for the majority of people. It's total overkill for most people, and as Apple continue to blow us away with a new M chip every year, the iPad Air is the one most people should check out.

Unless you're a digital artist. Then you should definitely get the iPad Pro – especially the 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 chip and 256GB, down from $999 to $899 over at Best Buy.

Sure, the M5 chipped iPad Pro is out. But there is literally nothing wrong with last year's M4 model. Far from it. We gave a near-perfect score when we reviewed it last year, which we said was perfect for digital artists (as long as you have an Apple Pencil, of course).

