This Black Friday the iPad Pro is the only tablet to get for digital artists

Deals
By published

And because recent models have been so great, I'd go for M4-chip and save $$$.

The iPad Pro on a pinkish background.
(Image credit: Future/Apple)

I've been a bit of a critic of the over-powerful iPad Pro in recent years. Not because I don't like it. It's just I don't like it for the majority of people. It's total overkill for most people, and as Apple continue to blow us away with a new M chip every year, the iPad Air is the one most people should check out.

Unless you're a digital artist. Then you should definitely get the iPad Pro – especially the 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 chip and 256GB, down from $999 to $899 over at Best Buy.

$999Overview

iPad Pro (M4, 11-inch) $999 $899 at Best Buy
Save: $100

Overview: The M4 iPad Pro 13 was the best iPad for creative work, until this year's M5 model came along... but this is where the discounts are to be found! It brings OLED display tech to the iPad for the first time and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro for a great drawing experience.

<p><strong>Key features: 11-inch screen, 2420x1668 pixel | Apple M4 chip | 12MP Ultra Wide camera | 256GB SSD as standard | 8GB RAM<p><strong>Release date: 15 May 2024<p><strong>Price history: This is just over a year old, and I think this is where the best deals are going to be found this Black Friday. Until now, the best saving we had seen was $50 off during Memorial Day. Considering that the previous Pro, the M2 iPad Pro 12.9, never has more than $100 off, we think this is a great deal. <p><strong>Price check: Apple: <a href="https://apple.sjv.io/c/221109/435031/7613?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fbuy-ipad%2Fipad-pro" target="_blank">$1,499 | Best Buy: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-13-inch-ipad-pro-m4-chip-wi-fi-256gb-with-oled-space-black%2F6533540.p" target="_blank">$1,499<p><strong>Review consensus: The reviews of the new M4 iPad Pros have been almost unanimously positive. Following our own testing, we praised everything from the new OLED screen to the drawing experience with the new Apple Pencil Pro and the decision to move the location of the front-facing camera. Our only caveat is that the tablet will be more powerful and expensive than many people need if you're not using it for demanding creative software.<p>Creative Bloq: <a href="https://www.creativebloq.com/tech/phones-tablets/apple-ipad-pro-m4-2024-review-is-there-such-a-thing-as-too-powerful" target="_blank">****
View Deal

For more options, see our guide to the best iPad M4 prices, or see today's best deals in your region below.

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.