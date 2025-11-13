This Black Friday the iPad Pro is the only tablet to get for digital artists
And because recent models have been so great, I'd go for M4-chip and save $$$.
I've been a bit of a critic of the over-powerful iPad Pro in recent years. Not because I don't like it. It's just I don't like it for the majority of people. It's total overkill for most people, and as Apple continue to blow us away with a new M chip every year, the iPad Air is the one most people should check out.
Unless you're a digital artist. Then you should definitely get the iPad Pro – especially the 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 chip and 256GB, down from $999 to $899 over at Best Buy.
Sure, the M5 chipped iPad Pro is out. But there is literally nothing wrong with last year's M4 model. Far from it. We gave a near-perfect score when we reviewed it last year, which we said was perfect for digital artists (as long as you have an Apple Pencil, of course).
iPad Pro (M4, 11-inch) $999 $899 at Best Buy
Save: $100
Overview: The M4 iPad Pro 13 was the best iPad for creative work, until this year's M5 model came along... but this is where the discounts are to be found! It brings OLED display tech to the iPad for the first time and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro for a great drawing experience.
For more options, see our guide to the best iPad M4 prices, or see today's best deals in your region below.
Beren has worked on creative titles at Future Publishing for over 13 years. Cutting his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX, he moved on to edit several creative titles, and is currently the Ecommerce Editor on the most effective creative website in the world. When he's not testing and reviewing the best ergonomic office chairs, phones, laptops, TVs, monitors and various types of storage, he can be found finding and comparing the best deals on the tech that creatives value the most.
