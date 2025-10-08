Run faster than M3 chip if you want Apple's newest iPad with a record $162 off

Amazon Big Deal Days (aka, Prime Day in October) is rapidly approaching its end. That means there's probably not much time left to get the best iPad for more people at a record low price.

This year's 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is reduced from $599 to $437 at Amazon. That's a saving of $162 or 27%, which is unprecedented for such a new iPad Air. The 2025 M3 models were only released in March, and it's our top recommendation as an iPad for drawing that balances price and specs, with Apple Pencil Pro support and enough power for reasonable intensive image editing.

And you don't even need to be a Prime member – the deal is available to everyone.

The best iPad deal of the year

Save $162 Apple iPad Air 11in (M3, 2025): was $599 now $437 at Amazon This is the cheapest price yet for Apple's newest iPad Air, and it's unusual to see a discount of more than $150 on an Air at all. This price is only available on one colour: purple. The other colour options are on sale at $449, which was the best price we had seen until this deal turned up. We gave this year's iPad Air 4.5 stars in our review praising its performance and the drawing experience with Apple Pencil Pro. While it's not as powerful as an iPad Pro, it can easily handle drawing apps, and the more attractive price led us to make this our top recommendation as the best iPad for Procreate.

Other Prime Day iPad deals to consider

iPad 11in (A16, 2025) $349 $279 at Amazon

Save $70: If you're only looking to get started in digital art as a casual hobby, you might not want to splash out for an Air. The standard iPad is a best-seller for good reason. It's great value, does everything you need for general browsing and sketching, and our ecom editor even played PUBG on it.

Here are some other iPad Prime Day in October deals ticking away before our eyes.