Run faster than M3 chip if you want Apple's newest iPad with a record $162 off
The best Prime Day iPad deal is only left on one colour and won't last much longer.
Amazon Big Deal Days (aka, Prime Day in October) is rapidly approaching its end. That means there's probably not much time left to get the best iPad for more people at a record low price.
This year's 11-inch iPad Air (M3) is reduced from $599 to $437 at Amazon. That's a saving of $162 or 27%, which is unprecedented for such a new iPad Air. The 2025 M3 models were only released in March, and it's our top recommendation as an iPad for drawing that balances price and specs, with Apple Pencil Pro support and enough power for reasonable intensive image editing.
And you don't even need to be a Prime member – the deal is available to everyone.
The best iPad deal of the year
This is the cheapest price yet for Apple's newest iPad Air, and it's unusual to see a discount of more than $150 on an Air at all. This price is only available on one colour: purple. The other colour options are on sale at $449, which was the best price we had seen until this deal turned up.
We gave this year's iPad Air 4.5 stars in our review praising its performance and the drawing experience with Apple Pencil Pro. While it's not as powerful as an iPad Pro, it can easily handle drawing apps, and the more attractive price led us to make this our top recommendation as the best iPad for Procreate.
Other Prime Day iPad deals to consider
iPad 11in (A16, 2025) $349 $279 at Amazon
Save $70: If you're only looking to get started in digital art as a casual hobby, you might not want to splash out for an Air. The standard iPad is a best-seller for good reason. It's great value, does everything you need for general browsing and sketching, and our ecom editor even played PUBG on it.
iPad mini (A17 Pro, 2024) $499 $379 at Amazon
Save $120: The iPad mini is often overlooked. Perhaps it's so small, people don't even notice it, but we think it's a great option for using on the go since the compact size makes it a lot more comfortable to use on transport.
Here are some other iPad Prime Day in October deals ticking away before our eyes.
