It's already looking set to be a good year for Black Friday iPad deals. Apple released three new iPads this year, and there are already discounts on all of them, plus deeper price cuts on their predecessors where still in stock, but it might still be worth waiting for bigger price drops on some models.
We've been reviewing iPads and tracking their prices for 13 years, so this page is the place to be to find the best Black Friday iPad deals across all models in both the US and the UK. We're following prices across all major retailers and linking direct to the best Black Friday iPad deals as they appear, saving you from doing the legwork.
Our current top pick is $60 off the brand-new M5 iPad Pro at Amazon, where the 11in model of the tablet is reduced from $999 to $939. It's a relatively small saving, but considering that Apple's most powerful tablet yet was only released on 22 October, I don't expect this deal to get much better.
If you need help deciding which iPad to choose, our expert guides to the iPad generations and the best iPad for drawing are the places to turn to. If you're also looking out for a laptop, we're tracking MacBook Black Friday deals too.
Quick links US
- Amazon: Save up to 15% on iPads
- Best Buy: Get up to $100 off older iPad Pros
- B&H Photo: Save on iPad Air and more
- Target: Discounts on iPads with Circle Card
- Walmart: Cheap prices on restored iPads
Quick links UK
- Amazon: Save 9% on the 2025 iPad
- Very: Up to £58 off new iPad Pro and iPad Air
- Laptops Direct: Big discounts on older iPads
- Argos: Deals on 2025 iPad and M4 iPad Pro
The best Black Friday iPad deals in the US
Read moreRead less▼
This isn't a massive Black Friday iPad deal, but this is the first decent discount on Apple's newest and most powerful iPad, which was only released in late October. We recently tested the 13-inch version and gave it 4.5 stars in our review. This is the iPad to go for if you're looking for a laptop replacement.<p>Best Buy has <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fapple-13-inch-ipad-pro-m5-chip-wi-fi-256gb-with-oled-space-black%2FJJGCQL7SFQ" target="_blank">$50 off the 13-inch version.<p><strong>Price check: Apple: <a href="https://apple.sjv.io/c/221109/435031/7613?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fbuy-ipad%2Fipad-pro" target="_blank">$999 | Best Buy: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fapple-11-inch-ipad-pro-m5-chip-wi-fi-256gb-with-oled-space-black%2FJJGCQL7GHK" target="_blank">$949
Read moreRead less▼
B&H Photo has Black Friday iPad deals offering $50 off several configurations of this year's M3-chipped iPad Air. This is the iPad we recommend for most people. It's more affordable than the pro, but still has Apple Pencil Pro support and enough power for digital drawing, photo editing and light video editing in Final Cut.<p><strong>Price check: Apple: <a href="https://apple.sjv.io/c/221109/435031/7613?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fbuy-ipad%2Fipad-air" target="_blank">$799 | Best Buy: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fapple-13-inch-ipad-air-m3-chip-built-for-apple-intelligence-wi-fi-128gb-space-gray%2FJJGCQ8FP6V" target="_blank">$799
Read moreRead less▼
Also released this year, the latest generation of the basic iPad is a good a choice as ever for anyone looking for a general, everyday tablet for browsing, entertainment and casual sketching and notetaking.<p>This was released back in March, and I'm confident that we'll see this deal beaten when we get closer to Black Friday. Amazon briefly cut the price to $279 for Prime members during both of its last Prime Day sales.<p><strong>Price check: Apple: <a href="https://apple.sjv.io/c/221109/435031/7613?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fbuy-ipad%2Fipad" target="_blank">$349 Best Buy: <a href="https://bestbuy.7tiv.net/c/1943169/614286/10014?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fproduct%2Fapple-11-inch-ipad-a16-chip-with-wi-fi-128gb-blue%2FJJGCQG36LS" target="_blank">$349
The best Black Friday iPad deals in the UK
Read moreRead less▼
It's unusual to see any discounts on such new iPads so soon in the UK, so £55 off the newest iPad Pro is very welcome. I wouldn't be too hopeful of this getting much cheaper as we approach Black Friday, but there could also be good deals on last year's M4 version of the tablet while stock remains. Amazon currently has £100 off the 512GB configuration.<p><strong>Price check: Apple: <a href="https://apple.sjv.io/c/221109/435031/7613?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fbuy-ipad%2Fipad-pro" target="_blank">£999 | Currys: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fapple-11-ipad-pro-2025-256-gb-space-black-10292745.html" target="_blank">£999
Read moreRead less▼
Very also has a decent saving on the latest generation of the basic iPad, which we rated as a decent upgrade from its predecessor when we tested it earlier this year. But this is one deal I would hope to see improved on as we get closer to Black Friday proper.<p><strong>Price check: Apple: <a href="https://apple.sjv.io/c/221109/435031/7613?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.apple.com%2Fshop%2Fbuy-ipad%2Fipad" target="_blank">£329 | Currys: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=1599&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fapple-11-ipad-2025-128-gb-pink-10277069.html" target="_blank">$329
FAQs
Which iPad should I buy at Black Friday?
The best iPad for you will depend on what you want to use it for. For browsing, watching movies, social media and just occasional note taking and sketching, this year's standard 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip will do just fine, and it doesn't make much sense to spend more. We hope to see some good prices during Black Friday because this has been out for eight months now and was already reduced to just $279 in the US during Amazon's Prime Day sales in July and October.
If you're an artist and want a more efficient drawing experience, I'd recommend stepping up to the iPad Air. A new M3-chipped generation of this tablet was released in March, and we could see some good deals on this during Black Friday. This tablet comes in two choices of size: 11 inches or 13 inches.
If you're a professional artist and you have the budget for it, the iPad Pro is the top-of-the-range option. Also coming in 11- and 13-inch models, it has a superior screen with a bright OLED panel for improved contrast along along with a faster 120Hz refresh rate for a seamless drawing experience.
Coming with the M5 chip, this is the iPad to choose if you want to replace you're laptop when working on the go, and it's cut out to handle more demanding creative software, including video editing. The downside is that it was only released last month, so we might not see any huge Black Friday iPad deal on this, but look out for better deals on last year's M4-chipped generation, which some retailers will be looking to clear out. It's really the same device in terms of design, with the only difference being the relatively slower M4 chip..
Finally, don't overlook the iPad mini. It's more powerful than the standard iPad and its compact 8.3in size makes it handy for commuting.
Remember that all iPads come in various configurations, with the option of WiFi and cellular connectivity or just WiFi alone, plus two size options for the Pro and Air and at least two choices of internal storage capacity. When quoting prices above, we've generally quoted the price of the base model with WiFi and the smallest SSD. This might not necessarily be the option that meets your needs, but retailers will usually list other configurations under the same product listing.
If you use a tablet for work and want to store large files on the device, you may need a higher capacity. The iPad Pro, for example, is available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB. the price rises notably, but the higher-spec models sometimes come in for bigger discounts.
How can I get the best Black Friday deal?
We'll be linking directly to the best Black Friday iPad deals across all four models here on this page. The best thing you can do to prepare to choose the best deal for you is to think ahead about which iPad you want and in which configuration – It's not great when you see a deal but aren't sure about the different options, so we recommend doing a little research.
Once you've decided which iPad you want (the Pro, Air, mini or standard iPad), choose the size (there's a choice of 11in or 13in with the iPad Pro and iPad Air), whether you want cellular connectivity or WiFi alone and which storage capacity you want. That way you'll already know what configuration to look out for when the deals start hotting up.
Does Apple have iPad Black Friday deals?
Based on previous years, I don't expect Apple to run iPad Black Friday discounts itself. There is usually an Apple Black Friday offer of sorts but it involves gift vouchers rather than direct discounts. This can be appealing if you know that you're going to want to buy another Apple product in the future, but even then the saving is usually no better than the direct iPad discounts offered by third party retailers.
Where are the best places to find Black Friday iPad deals?
In previous years, we have seen good Black Friday iPad deals at many major retailers in the US and UK. In the US, Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo tend to have the best prices, while Walmart and Target can also be worth checking. In the UK, Amazon and Very tend to have the biggest discounts, while Laptops Direct is worth checking for discounts on older models. We track prices at all of these retailers and more.
When do iPad Black Friday deals end?
Defining when Black Friday starts and ends becomes more difficult each year. Traditionally, Black Friday was the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, falling at the end of November. It's since extended to cover almost the entire month at some retailers. Best Buy has even been flagging deals as Black Friday discounts since late in October.
As for when Black Friday ends, many retailers continue it until the Monday after Black Friday itself, which some dub Cyber Monday. This year, that falls on December 1 2025.
We use automatic price-tracking tech to check the prices at all major retails. See below for the best iPad Black Friday deals wherever you're located.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.