Black Friday MacBook deals are here, and they're good 'uns. While the day itself is Friday 29 November, I've already found record low prices on all models, making me doubt that we'll see bigger savings.

Highlights include the brand-new M4 MacBook Pro, only released this month but already reduced from $1,599 to $1,399 at Amazon. And the more powerful M4 Pro version is reduced by $300 to $2,099 although stock is going quick.

There's also the super portable MacBook Air 13 (M3) reduced from $1,099 to $844 also at Amazon – on a configuration with 16GB rather than 8GB of memory! And over in the UK, there's $164 off the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 at Amazon UK. See below for all of the best current Black Friday Macbook deals, which are among the best I've seen in four years of covering the sale!

The best Black Friday MacBook deals today

Macbook Black Friday deals in the US

MacBook Black Friday deals in the UK

Surprise deal Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4 Pro, 2024): was £1,999 now £1,835 at Amazon Save £164: I've not seen deals on the base version of the new MacBook Pro in the UK, but Amazon does have a decent discount on more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max configurations. This is obviously the lowest price this has been on sale for as it's such a new model. It's a great discount for such a new laptop and the one to go for if you're a creative pro using demanding software. Price check: £1,999 at Very

When will MacBook Black Friday deals end? Black Friday itself falls on 29 November and most deals usually last until the Monday afterwards (Cyber Monday), which this year falls on 2 December. Many deals actually start in advance of Black Friday, in some cases several weeks in advance. There's always a chance that some of them may continue after Cyber Monday, but I wouldn't bank on it. If there's a deal you like the look of, it's a good idea to buy before the end of Black Friday weekend.

Does Apple have Black Friday MacBook sales? Apple doesn't have direct Black Friday Macbook deals, but it is offering free Apple Black Friday gift cards with qualifying MacBook Air purchases. The gift cards are worth up to $200 in the US and £160 in the UK, but these are savings against future purchases at Apple. Considering that most MacBooks have at least $200 / £150 off at third-party retailers, it's not such a great deal.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a MacBook? Absolutely. As we note in our guide to the best time time to buy a MacBook, we tend to see the lowest prices on MacBooks during the annual sales event, and that's proving to be the case this year, with deals on even the new M4 MacBook Pros. There are of course limits. We don't normally see more than $200 to $250 off MacBooks that have been out for less than a year. Older models do come in for bigger savings at times, but usually only on high-spec configurations - for example, we sometimes see up to $400 of the MacBook Pro 16 with a large SSD. Savings on M1 Max and M2 Max Pros can be even higher, but that amount of power is beyond most people's needs.

How do I know if a MacBook Black Friday deal is good? Some retailers do have a habit of inflating the 'before' price a couple of days before the deals, in order to make a deal seem much better than it actually is. There are also a lot of renewed MacBook deals that might sound good but sometimes aren't much cheaper than a brand new device. On this page, we're tracking MacBook deals as they come and go in both the US and UK, and we'll be comparing the sale price against the real genuine retail price from Apple. We'll also be checking the prices against other retailers to ensure that we're definitely linking to the very best MacBook Black Friday deal available.

See more deals below. For more savings, see our guide to Black Friday drawing tablet deals.