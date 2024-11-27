Ditch the deals on old tech, there are huge Black Friday deals on M4 MacBook Pros and M3 MacBook Airs

Save up to $300 on new M4 MacBook Pros.

MacBook Black Friday deals
(Image credit: Apple / Future)
Black Friday MacBook deals are here, and they're good 'uns. While the day itself is Friday 29 November, I've already found record low prices on all models, making me doubt that we'll see bigger savings.

Highlights include the brand-new M4 MacBook Pro, only released this month but already reduced from $1,599 to $1,399 at Amazon. And the more powerful M4 Pro version is reduced by $300 to $2,099 although stock is going quick.

Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4, 2024)
Record deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4, 2024): was US$1,599 now US$1,399 at Amazon

Save $200: The new M4 MacBook Pro was only released this month so we weren't expecting discounts on it at all so soon. This is a great deal for such a new laptop with the M4 chip and now a minimum of 16GB memory. There's also $300 off configurations with the more powerful M4 Pro chip – now from $2,099.

Price check: This deal is now being matched by B&H Photo

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro, 2024)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (M4 Pro, 2024): was US$3,499 now US$3,199 at Amazon

Save $300: For a bigger screen and even more incredible battery life, Amazon also has $300 off the 16-inch model of the new MacBook Pro with either the M4 Pro or M4 Max chip and up to 48GB of memory.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024)
Record deal
Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024): was US$1,009 now US$844 at Amazon

Save $165: This is the lowest price yet for Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air, released earlier this year. And this is the 16GB configuration, not the discontinued 8GB version! It's hard to imagine this getting much cheaper this year.

Price check: Walmart $929

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024)
Low price
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024): was US$1,299 now US$1,044 at Amazon

Save $255: We gave the MacBook Air (M3, 2024) 4.5 stars when we reviewed it welcoming the slim, light design for a 15in laptop and solid performance and battery life. This is a 16GB configuration, making it cut for handling many creative programs.

Price check: $1,199 at B&H Photo

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Lowest price
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): was US$1,099 now US$749 at Amazon

Save $250: The older M2 generation of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air has dropped back to its lowest price ever. It's been superseded by this year's model above, but it's still zippy enough for everyday tasks, plus light creative work. This is as cheap as any MacBook tends to get.

Price check: $799 at B&H Photo

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4 Pro, 2024)
Surprise deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4 Pro, 2024): was £1,999 now £1,835 at Amazon

Save £164: I've not seen deals on the base version of the new MacBook Pro in the UK, but Amazon does have a decent discount on more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max configurations. This is obviously the lowest price this has been on sale for as it's such a new model. It's a great discount for such a new laptop and the one to go for if you're a creative pro using demanding software.

Price check: £1,999 at Very

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro, 2023)
Great deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro, 2023): was £1,899 now £1,699 at very.co.uk

Save £200: You can save more if you don't mind buying last year's model, which is hardly old tech. The M3 Pro MacBook Pro still offers more power than most need.

Price check: Amazon is now matching this price

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024)
Low price
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024): was £1,699 now £1,339 at very.co.uk

Save £360: Thos os a great saving on the larger of this year's two new M3 MacBook Airs with 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD. There are also discounts on other configurations and we don't imagine these getting much cheaper. Amazon has the 16GB configuration of the more compact 13-inch model reduced from £1,099 to £949.

Price check: Amazon £1,511.19

View Deal
