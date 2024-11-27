Black Friday MacBook deals are here, and they're good 'uns. While the day itself is Friday 29 November, I've already found record low prices on all models, making me doubt that we'll see bigger savings.
Highlights include the brand-new M4 MacBook Pro, only released this month but already reduced from $1,599 to $1,399 at Amazon. And the more powerful M4 Pro version is reduced by $300 to $2,099 although stock is going quick.
There's also the super portable MacBook Air 13 (M3) reduced from $1,099 to $844 also at Amazon – on a configuration with 16GB rather than 8GB of memory! And over in the UK, there's $164 off the new M4 Pro MacBook Pro 14 at Amazon UK. See below for all of the best current Black Friday Macbook deals, which are among the best I've seen in four years of covering the sale!
The best Black Friday MacBook deals today
Macbook Black Friday deals in the US
Save $200: The new M4 MacBook Pro was only released this month so we weren't expecting discounts on it at all so soon. This is a great deal for such a new laptop with the M4 chip and now a minimum of 16GB memory. There's also $300 off configurations with the more powerful M4 Pro chip – now from $2,099.
Price check: This deal is now being matched by B&H Photo
Save $300: For a bigger screen and even more incredible battery life, Amazon also has $300 off the 16-inch model of the new MacBook Pro with either the M4 Pro or M4 Max chip and up to 48GB of memory.
Save $165: This is the lowest price yet for Apple's latest 13-inch MacBook Air, released earlier this year. And this is the 16GB configuration, not the discontinued 8GB version! It's hard to imagine this getting much cheaper this year.
Price check: Walmart $929
Save $255: We gave the MacBook Air (M3, 2024) 4.5 stars when we reviewed it welcoming the slim, light design for a 15in laptop and solid performance and battery life. This is a 16GB configuration, making it cut for handling many creative programs.
Price check: $1,199 at B&H Photo
Save $250: The older M2 generation of the 13.6-inch MacBook Air has dropped back to its lowest price ever. It's been superseded by this year's model above, but it's still zippy enough for everyday tasks, plus light creative work. This is as cheap as any MacBook tends to get.
Price check: $799 at B&H Photo
MacBook Black Friday deals in the UK
Save £164: I've not seen deals on the base version of the new MacBook Pro in the UK, but Amazon does have a decent discount on more powerful M4 Pro and M4 Max configurations. This is obviously the lowest price this has been on sale for as it's such a new model. It's a great discount for such a new laptop and the one to go for if you're a creative pro using demanding software.
Price check: £1,999 at Very
Save £200: You can save more if you don't mind buying last year's model, which is hardly old tech. The M3 Pro MacBook Pro still offers more power than most need.
Price check: Amazon is now matching this price
Save £360: Thos os a great saving on the larger of this year's two new M3 MacBook Airs with 16GB memory and a 512GB SSD. There are also discounts on other configurations and we don't imagine these getting much cheaper. Amazon has the 16GB configuration of the more compact 13-inch model reduced from £1,099 to £949.
Price check: Amazon £1,511.19
When will MacBook Black Friday deals end?
Black Friday itself falls on 29 November and most deals usually last until the Monday afterwards (Cyber Monday), which this year falls on 2 December. Many deals actually start in advance of Black Friday, in some cases several weeks in advance. There's always a chance that some of them may continue after Cyber Monday, but I wouldn't bank on it. If there's a deal you like the look of, it's a good idea to buy before the end of Black Friday weekend.
Does Apple have Black Friday MacBook sales?
Apple doesn't have direct Black Friday Macbook deals, but it is offering free Apple Black Friday gift cards with qualifying MacBook Air purchases. The gift cards are worth up to $200 in the US and £160 in the UK, but these are savings against future purchases at Apple. Considering that most MacBooks have at least $200 / £150 off at third-party retailers, it's not such a great deal.
Is Black Friday a good time to buy a MacBook?
Absolutely. As we note in our guide to the best time time to buy a MacBook, we tend to see the lowest prices on MacBooks during the annual sales event, and that's proving to be the case this year, with deals on even the new M4 MacBook Pros.
There are of course limits. We don't normally see more than $200 to $250 off MacBooks that have been out for less than a year. Older models do come in for bigger savings at times, but usually only on high-spec configurations - for example, we sometimes see up to $400 of the MacBook Pro 16 with a large SSD. Savings on M1 Max and M2 Max Pros can be even higher, but that amount of power is beyond most people's needs.
How do I know if a MacBook Black Friday deal is good?
Some retailers do have a habit of inflating the 'before' price a couple of days before the deals, in order to make a deal seem much better than it actually is. There are also a lot of renewed MacBook deals that might sound good but sometimes aren't much cheaper than a brand new device.
On this page, we're tracking MacBook deals as they come and go in both the US and UK, and we'll be comparing the sale price against the real genuine retail price from Apple. We'll also be checking the prices against other retailers to ensure that we're definitely linking to the very best MacBook Black Friday deal available.
See more deals below. For more savings, see our guide to Black Friday drawing tablet deals.
