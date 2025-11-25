Apple launches Black Friday gift cards, but here's where you can save actual money

Does Apple offer Black Friday deals? Well it does, but they're not the savings you'll be seeing elsewhere. They come in the form of gift cards. These are great if you're planning on buying something else from Apple sometime soon but not so great if you just want to save money, now.

Black Friday is on 28 November with Cyber Monday following after on 1 December, and Apple's gift event runs over that period too. Again, this is slightly different from many other retailers, many of whom have already launched their sales. But Apple does like to be different.

Below are my picks of the gift cards Apple is offering plus my curated deals you can purchase elsewhere right now. Note that Apple does have a trade-in offer so it's worth checking that out if you have old tech lying around.

Apple gift cards

Apple iPhone 16/16e: at Apple Read more Read less ▼ Apple is offering a Gift Card of up to $75/£60 when you buy iPhone 16 or iPhone 16e. There isn't any money offered for getting the iPhone 17, although trade in is available.

Apple iPad: at Apple Read more Read less ▼ Get an Apple Gift Card of up to $100/£80 when you buy an iPad Air, iPad (A16) or iPad mini directly from Apple. Note that iPad Pros aren't included.

Apple Mac: at Apple Read more Read less ▼ When you buy a MacBook Pro (M4 Pro or M4 Max chip), MacBook Air, iMac or Mac mini you get a gift card of up to $250/£200. Note that the M5 MacBook Pros aren't included.

Apple Watch Series 11/SE 3: at Apple Read more Read less ▼ When you buy an Apple Watch Series 11 or Watch SE 3, you can get a gift card for Apple of up to $50/£40. These are the latest watches so this is great, though the deal isn't available on the Ultra 3.

Apple AirPods Max, Pro 3 or AirPods 4 : at Apple Read more Read less ▼ When you buy AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 3 or AirPods 4, you can get a gift card to spend with Apple of up to $75/£60.