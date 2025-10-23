Don't miss this Unreal Engine 5 VFX course while it's free

Unreal Engine 5 is revolutionising video game design, as we see in our pick of the best game development software, but Epic Game's platform is also transforming workflows in VFX and 3D visualisation. It can be intimidating to get started, but digital artist Jesse Pitela has just launched a Niagara Fluids Crash Course aimed at giving beginners a head start.
Themed around The Witcher, the course includes 20 videos and will show how to create seven complete FX setups with fire, smoke, lightning and sparks (also see our roundup of Unreal Engine tutorials and the best Unreal Engine courses for more learning).
Jesse stresses that the course will begin with a complete introduction to Niagara in Unreal Engine 5.7 for total beginners, before introducing Niagara Fluids and working through effects like cryogenic smoke plus more advanced projects such as a ring of fire, force field and debris suction, leading up to the intermediate level.
"You will learn how to create real-time volumetric fire and smoke simulations, add sparks, ground dust, and increase realism with settings like Turbulence and Wind," Jesse says.
The course will be free until 25 November only. You can sign up at Jesse's site RedefineFX.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
