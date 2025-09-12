Ever sat watching the Premier League, the Super Bowl, or even a sports game like Rematch, and thought: how do they create those slick on-screen graphics? The answer, more often than not, is Unreal Engine 5.

Epic Games' game engine often competes with apps like Cinema 4D, featured in our guide to the best animation software, when it comes to creating motion graphics for TV as well as games. Now Epic Games has released a new Sports Broadcast Motion Design Sample, a free project file packed with more than 40 rigged assets to show you exactly how the pros do it and try your hand at creating too.

The sample has been built with Capacity Studios and is designed to lift the lid on the kind of workflows motion designers and broadcast teams use every week. Open it up in Unreal Engine 5.6.1 and you’ll find a fully working broadcast package, complete with transitions, stat panels, animated lower-thirds, and scoreboards – all ready to pull apart and learn from. (Read our Unreal Engine explainer for how to download UE5.)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

UE5 free motion graphics sample

Crucially, this isn’t a collection of half-finished templates. Everything is fully rigged and set up for animation, so you can see the Motion Design toolset in action. Epic has kept the project light on Blueprints and complex code, instead focusing on the core tools you’re most likely to use day to day.

In the free sample pack, expect to come across rundown tools, cloners and effectors, masking, material design tricks, and custom outliner setups. If you’re new to the engine, don’t miss our list of the best Unreal Engine tutorials and our guide to the best free Unreal Engine 5 courses to get started.

For artists who want to get into broadcast design, or just get inspired by the ideas and workflow for your own streams and games, this free download is a great chance to see professional workflows up close. Unreal Engine 5.7 is currently released as a trial, bringing even more polish. Now is a great time to try these free downloads Epic offers. Others include the Project Titan free game sample, which is worth checking out.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Sports Broadcast Motion Design Sample is free to download now via the Unreal Engine Marketplace.