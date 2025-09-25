Create an 'AAA realistic' mountain cabin for free with these Unreal Engine 5 assets

Epic Games's Fab Store is one of our favourite places to get free video game assets, whether that's for use in Epic's own hugely popular game engine, Unreal Engine 5, or elsewhere. But few free asset packs are a big as this.

Games environment artist Maarten Hof’s‘s Modular Rural Cabin asset pack is part of the latest set of time-limited free content on the Fab Store store, and it features over 150 modular assets that 3D artists and game developers can use to create a high-fidelity remote getaway.

(Image credit: Maarten Hof)

Maarten's asset pack comprises 156 meshes, including wooden walls, an iron roof and environmental surroundings with 'realistic AAA quality visuals'. The pack even includes a caravan, furniture such as chairs and tables along with piles of logs, oil drums, tyres and plants.

There are eight customisable master materials, with texture resolutions up to 2,048 x 2,048px and six maps including environment layouts. The meshes don’t have LODs but have lightmaps. Most Material Instances offer a few options to tweak roughness values, tiling, tint. Includes emissive textures for lighting props.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Maarten Hof) (Image credit: Maarten Hof) (Image credit: Maarten Hof) (Image credit: Maarten Hof) (Image credit: Maarten Hof)

You'll find the asset pack available for free on the Fab Store until 7 October. The assets can be used in any engine including for commercial projects under the standard EULA.