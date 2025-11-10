This Unreal Engine game lets anyone play at being a 3D artist

Want to create 3D architectural designs but don't fancy the leaning curve involved the best 3D modelling software? There's a video game for that.

Outside the Blocks was built in Unreal Engine, one of the best game development programs, using only the Blueprints visual scripting system, without any C++ coding. Its a realistic 3D diorama-building game that lets players create 3D scenes without experience or much technical know how.

Outside the Blocks ‒ Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The game was developed by Michał Kubas, a Polish 3D artist who's the co-owner of Quite OK Games and previously worked on art for Dying Light and Dead Island.

Unlike with 3D modeling software like Blender or Maya, the game presents a simple and intuitive modular architectural block system that players can use to create their own designs. The developer describes it as “the ultimate playground for builders and creators who want to express their artistic side in a relaxing, stress-free environment.”

While it's designed to be easy for beginners, the feature set is rather more sophisticated than the Donkey Kong Bananza 3D sculpting game we loved so much. There are adjustable materials, plus props and animated characters to bring scenes to life, and and a layer system allows precise control over builds.

When you've finished designing, you can put your diorama under a glass dome to showcase your work (there's no export option due to licence issues).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Michał Kubas) (Image credit: Michał Kubas) (Image credit: Michał Kubas)

Michał says he initially wanted to make a plugin to support game development, but decided to turn the project into a game. He spent two-and-a-half years on the project, working in his spare time.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He made most of the 3D assets for the game himself, while he bought some of the props, nature elements and animals on the Fab marketplace. He now hopes to add support for custom assets and modding.

You can find Outside the Blocks on Steam now. If you're inspired, check out our guide to the best laptops for 3D modelling.