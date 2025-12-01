Blender is the one of the best 3D modelling programs, and it's completely free. That's really opened access to the creation of video game concept art to a lot more people, but some are still put off because they find the software daunting.

In this article, I'll provide some tips on how to become a more effective concept artist for video games using Blender. After working on many client and personal projects, I’ve learned the importance of working fast while also producing quality results. The ability to iterate on my designs is an important part of working on video games, and I've learned to adapt my workflow in Blender.

One of the reasons I prefer working in 3D is that it enables me to be of greater help to the production team. The software makes it possible for me to work directly on top of level block-outs and provide concepts with a greater level of depth and storytelling.

I want to make my visuals look as close to the desired final product as possible – for example, an environment in a first-person shooter. I take pride in the fact that I try to be as informative with every detail that I put into my work. This includes composing, designing and texturing my concepts.

In this piece I want to discuss a few important Blender tips I’ve learnt that will hopefully help you become a valued asset in the industry. For more wisdom, see our roundup of all of our Blender tutorials.

01. Just get going

(Image credit: Rahul Chandwaney)

I love spending hours researching for references in my free time – it’s important to build a vast and developed visual library. But there’s a moment during research when I’ll have an idea for an artwork, and it’s vital to get started on it as soon as possible. Ideas are mostly developed as you work on them, not in your head.

This is why it’s important for me to open Blender and start blocking out my idea, to avoid procrastinating and spending too much time on research. This is an important practice for client work too, as you’ll often have a limited time budget to complete a task

02. Startup file

(Image credit: Rahul Chandwaney)

Creating a new environment from scratch can be time-consuming. It’s important to maintain a creative state of flow from having an idea and starting to execute it in Blender.

Since there are always going to be some repetitive decisions that I’ll make throughout my design process, I’ve found it’s important to personalise my Blender Startup file based on these decisions. For me, a good Startup file includes a human model for scale, an HDRI already established of my choice, my outliner setup with collections I know I’ll make use of, basic lighting and Compositor setups.

You can save any scene as your Startup file by going to File>Defaults>Save Startup File.

03. Level design

(Image credit: Rahul Chandwaney)

When you’re creating production concept art for games you’ll often be working off a block-out provided by level designers. I’ve realised that my environments usually turn out better when I start to think of them as a playable spaces. Imagining players being able to run around and explore a level really helps in building the environment from a storytelling perspective.

I’ve started to apply this thinking to my personal work as well. Instead of just seeing my pieces as a render or an image, I’ve begun to think of them as small levels or a place that exists in a livable, breathable world.

04. Photo textures

(Image credit: Rahul Chandwaney)

It’s normal in a 3D workflow to use PBR textures, and there are some parts of my workflow where I do. Yet for most of my work I’ll use photo textures. It’s less time-consuming and gives a more realistic result. I also mix different photo textures in Photoshop to create custom textures.

It means I spend less time mixing Nodes, instead focusing on more artistic decisions. Spending too much time on technical pursuits can take me away from making critical creative choices in my work

05. Screenshots and paintovers

(Image credit: Rahul Chandwaney)

Often while working for several hours in 3D, it can be hard to make rapid creative decisions. This makes it harder to quickly iterate on several design ideas.

With this in mind, I’ve found it helpful to take a screengrab of my viewport, import it into Photoshop (or any 2D art software of your choice) and sketch over any design decisions I might want to make in 3D.

I can quickly iterate on ideas and see if they work. The aim here is to be as rough as possible: it’s supposed to act as notes for me to reference when I jump back into 3D. I’ll repeat this several times throughout my process.

06. Big medium small (BMS) theory

(Image credit: Rahul Chandwaney)

The idea of ‘Big Medium Small’, also known as ‘70:20:10’, is that most design shapes can be broken down into a big shape, a few medium shapes and a collection of small shapes. The brain is trained to see symmetry and place objects at equal distances, which can make for uninteresting design choices.

Keeping this theory in mind helps you consciously make more interesting and dynamic arrangements of shapes. This doesn’t just apply to how I design objects, but how I texture, distribute detail, group objects and compose my shots as well.

07. Graphic shapes

(Image credit: Rahul Chandwaney)

When I’m compositing my final shots, I like to think of my composition in two values: black and white. This enables me look at my composition purely as graphic shapes, which helps me light my scenes to create pleasing proportions and shapes using light and shadow.

I also think of the overlap between dark and light shapes. For example, in more overcast scenarios I’ll silhouette darker objects of importance over a lighter background such as the sky. Although this doesn’t have to apply to every lighting scenario, it’s something I fall back on when in doubt about my composition.

08. Blackbody noise

(Image credit: Rahul Chandwaney)

Here’s a useful tip if you’re ever confused about the temperature of your Sun in Blender and how to accurately judge it based on the time of day in your scene. Plug a Blackbody Node into the emission of your Sun.

The Blackbody Node converts a temperature value from Kelvin into an RGB colour. I usually reference a sunlight Kelvin chart (you can find these online) to input a temperature value based on my time of day. This leaves less room for guesswork. There’s always room for artistic liberty, but I find this approach is useful for giving me a starting point.

09. Greater depth

(Image credit: Rahul Chandwaney)

An easy way to give a sense of realism to your artworks is to add depth of field. There are a few settings I like to use to get a particular look with my images.

A) Configure the Camera

(Image credit: Rahul Chandwaney)

First, select your Camera and go into the Object Data Properties, accessed from the Properties panel. Scroll down and click Depth of Field to turn it on. You’ll now see a few settings that you can play around with.

B ) Assign the focal point

(Image credit: Rahul Chandwaney)

Second, bring an Empty into the scene and add it as the Focus Object for my Camera. Now I can easily move around my point of focus by using the Empty. You can use the Eyedropper or simply use the Search tab on the ‘Focus on Object’ setting.

C) Create a cinematic effect