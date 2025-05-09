Redesigning football? How Rematch reimagines the sport as utopian 'painterly and impressionistic' cartoon chaos

Features
By published

Art director Sabrina Tobal on an aesthetic that's "futuristic, optimistic, with movement and cooperation".

Rematch interview; screens and art for a cartoon football game
(Image credit: Slocap)

Arcade football game Rematch feels like its coming at just the right time. Given fan frustration – and logo grumbles – over EA FC (formerly known as FIFA), not just one of the biggest games but also the football game that all with a love for the beautiful game gravitate towards, the time feels ripe for alternatives.

Rematch feels like that contender, which rather than trying to simulate real world clubs and players, cares more about putting you on the pitch as a single football player. In other words it feels more like playing an actual team sport, or indeed a team-based online multiplayer games like Rocket League or Overwatch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds. Work has appeared in print including Edge, Official Playstation Magazine, GamesMaster, Games TM, Wireframe, Stuff, and online including Kotaku UK, TechRadar, FANDOM, Rock Paper Shotgun, Digital Spy, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.