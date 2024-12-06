Download Epic Games' free Unreal Engine sample game

Epic Games has released a new free sample game project for anyone to download to discover the power of the Unreal Engine game engine. The Project Titan Sample Game was developed this year as part of the Project Titan collaborative art jam.

Over the course of ten weeks, more than 4,000 artists and developers contributed to creating a spectacular open world landscape, measuring 64 square kilometers in size, and comprising nine different biomes packed full of imaginative characters and assets (Don't miss out on Epic Games' Free Unreal Engine 5 course to learn how to use Epic's engine for game development).

Project Titan Overview | Unreal Engine - YouTube Watch On

A blog post provides guided video tour of Titan showcasing some of the interesting ways Unreal Engine was put to use on the project, and different areas you might want to explore when you download the sample.

There's also a recorded session from Unreal Fest Prague, where Project Titan’s creator Arran Langmead talks about the experience of having a team size grow from four to 4,000 over a weekend, the infrastructure behind running such an operation, and what the game art community can learn from the project.

Another recorded session comes from Unreal Fest Seattle, where Project Titan's technical designer Samuel Bass presented a deep dive into the ways Project Titan was optimised and organised, and the underlying UE5 tech powering the project (also see our roundup of Unreal Engine 5.5 features.)

Finally, there are also 56 training videos and mini tutorials released during the course of the project from Epic and other game industry experts. The game can be downloaded from the Fab store.