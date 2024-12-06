Download Epic Games' free Unreal Engine sample game

Over 4,000 artists and developers contributed to Project Titan.

An image from Epic Games Project Titan free game made with Unreal Engine
(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic Games has released a new free sample game project for anyone to download to discover the power of the Unreal Engine game engine. The Project Titan Sample Game was developed this year as part of the Project Titan collaborative art jam.

Over the course of ten weeks, more than 4,000 artists and developers contributed to creating a spectacular open world landscape, measuring 64 square kilometers in size, and comprising nine different biomes packed full of imaginative characters and assets (Don't miss out on Epic Games' Free Unreal Engine 5 course to learn how to use Epic's engine for game development).

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

