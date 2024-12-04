Don't miss out on Epic Games' Free Unreal Engine 5 course

Unreal Engine has become hugely popular for game development as well as for digital art and 3D visualisation. Getting started in Epic Games' engine can be daunting, however. So anyone looking to start out or progress may want to grab free access to the Unreal Fellowship, which offers expert guidance.

For a limited time, Epic is offering open access to a course normally reserved for industry professionals by invite only. The course is known for providing intensive, bootcamp-style training in using UE5 to develop games(you might also want the best laptop for game development).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

