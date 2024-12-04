Incredible weather visualisation in Unreal Engine 5 can show real-time conditions in any city

Don't mist this creative project.

An image of real-time weather in Unreal Engine 5
(Image credit: Nils Bakker)

Unreal Engine 5 is transforming game development, VFX and 3D visualisation. Now it turns out it can be used to show us what the weather's like.

A technical artist developed a system that combines multiple APIs to create real-time weather visualisation and time-of-day effects in Unreal Engine 5. Enter a city, and it shows real-time visuals based on the real weather conditions at any given time.

