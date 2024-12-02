Cyberpunk 2077 dev reveals why it really moved to Unreal Engine 5

News
By
published

It wasn't because of development challenges, apparently.

Cyberpunk 2077 art
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red's decision to ditch its own REDengine to move to Unreal Engine 5 was apparently controversial even within the company itself. There was a lot of speculation at the time that the decision was prompted by challenges the development of Cyberpunk 2077. Not so according to Vice President of Technology Charles Tremblay.

Tremblay has said in an interview that there was a different reason for the move to Epic Games' popular game engine. And it was more to do with a change in strategy for future releases.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles