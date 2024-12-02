Cyberpunk 2077 dev reveals why it really moved to Unreal Engine 5

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red's decision to ditch its own REDengine to move to Unreal Engine 5 was apparently controversial even within the company itself. There was a lot of speculation at the time that the decision was prompted by challenges the development of Cyberpunk 2077. Not so according to Vice President of Technology Charles Tremblay.
Tremblay has said in an interview that there was a different reason for the move to Epic Games' popular game engine. And it was more to do with a change in strategy for future releases.
In an interview with Eurogamer, Tremblay admitted that the decision to move to Unreal Engine had been "very polarising" but insisted that REDengine wasn't the cause of the problems with with the development of Cyberpunk 2077.
"The first thing I want to say again, to be sure, 100 per cent clear, is that the whole team, myself included, are extremely proud of the engine we built for Cyberpunk," he said. "So it is not about, 'This is so bad that we need to switch' and, you know, 'Kill me now' – that is not true."
Instead, the reason is that the developer wants to shift from its one-game-at-a-time approach to instead have multiple projects on the go at once. At the moment, it has The Witcher 4, a Cyberpunk sequel codenamed Orion and a new project with the codename of Hadar.
"The way we built stuff in the past was very one-sided, like one project at a time," Temblay said. "We pushed the limit – but also, we saw that if we wanted to have a multi-project at the same time, building in parallel, sharing technology together, it is not easy."
Tremblay said the studio's aim is "having a good partnership with Epic, and working together on the technology." He said: "We can also help them to achieve their vision, to do open world games, and also they can help us too, from some technical perspectives."
Get top Black Friday deals sent straight to your inbox: Sign up now!
We curate the best offers on creative kit and give our expert recommendations to save you time this Black Friday. Upgrade your setup for less with Creative Bloq.
As for The Witcher 4, CD Projekt joint CEO Michał Nowakowski has confirmed that the game has entered "full-scale production".
For more on Unreal Engine, see our roundup of Unreal Engine 5.5 features.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
Related articles
- With PS5 deals like this, it's no wonder it's outselling the Switch 3 to 1 this Cyber Monday (apparently)
- The 10 best Christmas animations everyone needs to watch: from Aardman, Netflix, Disney and more
- The best magazine fonts
- I've done it! I've found the best PS5 game deal for Spider-Man fans this Cyber Monday – save $80