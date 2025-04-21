How Tempest Rising uses Unreal Engine 5 to channel the heart of '90s strategy games without "losing its soul"

Features
By published

It's a balancing act, shares game director Frederick Schreiber.

In the crowded world of modern real-time strategy (RTS) games, Tempest Rising stands out, not by reinventing the wheel, but by masterfully re-engineering it. It’s a game that deliberately echoes the heyday the genre, when games like Command & Conquer, StarCraft and Warcraft were dominant.

But, as I discover when speaking with game director Frederick Schreiber about the game's art and models, its design and aesthetic, this isn't simple a play for nostalgia’s sake, but to reclaim and refine what made those games memorable.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.