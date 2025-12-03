Farming games are hugely popular. Perhaps it's the sense of accomplishment that comes with repetitive but rewarding tasks, or maybe it's a sign of society's secret longing for simpler times and an escape from modern life. Either way, there's something about the genre that seems to appeal to people looking for cosy, casual gaming.

At first glance, this upcoming release seems to fit the bill perfectly. It has clear objectives and progression, and a cute 3D art style perfect that looks perfect for a spot of relaxing escapism. But Chiklet's Human Products has a brutal twist. The animals farm the humans.

YK Game Studio posted a trailer for Chiklet's Human Products on YouTube last month, and quickly picked up a lot of surprised comments. In the game, you play as a chicken, who has to gather resources, build a base, hire helpers and then farm humans who can be used to prepare dishes like eyeball sushi.

There will be three 'varieties' of humans to farm: skinny, muscular and 'chonky'. Skinny humans are used for harvesting products like meat, hair, skin, muscular humans for labour and chonky humans as pets. Players will have to try to avoid attention from a human rights activist group played by golden retrievers and German shepherds.

Chiklet's Human Products - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The developers say they're also planning to add open world activities in the game, such as a circus where humans perform stunts and puzzles that require you to use captured humans in certain ways.

It all sounds totally unhinged, like a farming game meets Saw. The violence feels very out-of-genre for a casual game, but that's also what makes it so funny. And the incongruous juxtaposition of the cute art style with bloody brutality is earning the game fans.

YK had initially planned to use a more realistic art style for the humans but changed the approach after feedback. The idea now is that by making it cartoony and exaggerated, the more graphic scenes less uncomfortable to watch. I'm not sure about that, but it sure makes the game stand out.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The first playtest began this week. You can ask to join and wishlist the game on Steam .

Want to make your own brutal masterpiece? See our guides to the best game development software and the best laptops for game development.