A game about replacing human labour with drones could be seen as a bit insensitive at a time when there's so much controversy around AI in game design, but this indie farming game can also teach you some new skills.

The Farmer Was Replaced requires you to program a drone to automate repetitive farming tasks as you attempt to become the world's most efficient farmer. To do that, you need to use a Python-like language, which makes the game look like a fun, beginner-friendly introduction to the programming language (see our pick of the best game development software if you want to realise your own dream game).

The Farmer Was Replaced | Release Date Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Farmer was Replaced was created by the Swiss solo indie dev Timon Herzog, who previously made the factory building and farming game Assembly Planter.

Players have to optimise their drone and collect resources to unlock better technology while improving their problem solving and coding skills. The game provides continuous progression rather than levels, and there are challenges for more advanced coders.

Some have pointed out that the game doesn't use complete Python. It's a custom language without some of Python's more advanced features, but it's a close equivalent, which could make the game an interesting and accessible way to getting into coding.

The Farmer Was Replaced is currently available in Early Access on Steam and has received generally very positive reviews so far. The official release will come on 10 October. This will add support for multiple drones, an updated tech tree with more exponential progression, over 50 achievements to unlock and new audio.

