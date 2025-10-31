When I first watched CursedSit, the AI-made version of Friends, I expected a novelty, a quirky AI parody riffing on classic sitcoms. I also expected something slick and here to show how AI can replace traditional TV. We've become used to watching slick A video, like that revealed during Adobe MAX 2025, but what I found was something far stranger, truly horrific, but also, well… funny.

CursedSit is a fully AI-generated sitcom built using LTX 2 Fast on Replicate, and it’s one of the eeriest things you can watch this Halloween, particularly as there's now a horror version, CursedSit.com/scary. It has the veneer of television you remember, but it feels like a memory that’s come back wrong.

(Image credit: CursedSit)

At first glance, CursedSit, the horror edition, plays like any low-budget sitcom doing a Halloween special. There are bright living rooms, stiff characters, canned laughter, and the rhythm of small talk. But the longer you watch, the more it unravels, and here lies the horror and the humour.

Voices stumble, expressions warp, and sentences loop or trail off into digital noise. There are no punchlines, no actual jokes, just chaos and the hollow timing of something that knows the rules of comedy but not its purpose. Occasionally, if the creeping unease needs a boost, the AI actors randomly even spout Simlish, the creepiest of all languages.

It’s not horror in the usual sense. It’s the unease of watching humanity simulated and slightly misshapen. It's in the widening smiles, the dead eyes, chaotic zooms, and that one child who stares blankly, breaking the fourth wall.

(Image credit: CursedSit)

When comedy turns uncanny

The project runs on Replicate, an online platform that hosts and serves machine-learning models. Developers and artists can run AI tools, from image generators to video systems, without needing to set up complex local hardware.

CursedSit uses LTX 2 Fast, a model capable of generating short, video-style clips from text prompts. It assembles scenes, characters, and dialogue on the fly, then stitches them into a looping, sitcom-like format.

In practice, anyone with a Replicate account can try something similar: upload a model, write a prompt, and run it directly in the browser. CursedSit pushes this concept to a surreal extreme – an autonomous, endless performance with no human director to guide or stop it.

(Image credit: CursedSit)

A perfect Halloween experiment

AI-made media isn’t new. Nothing, Forever and Showrunner AI have all explored algorithmic sitcoms, but CursedSit strips away the planned comedy and leaves only the machinery and the madness. Every pause feels too long. Every smile feels stuck. It’s as if the system is trying to tell a joke it doesn’t understand. What makes it work (and what makes it chilling) is that it’s nearly right. You can see the human shape beneath the code, but the spark is missing.

CursedSit doesn’t rely on monsters or gore. Its horror lies in recognition, that sense that a machine has learned our gestures, our jokes, and our warmth, but can only repeat them back as noise.

This Halloween, forget the usual horror marathons. Open CursedSit.com, click the screen and let the digital unease creep in. It’s not a show you watch for laughs; it’s a mirror held up to the way technology is starting to imitate us, one awkward smile and glazed eye at a time.

