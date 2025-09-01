It's been some time since I had to stress over going 'back to school', but fresh, unspoilt notebooks, a heaving backpack, and a coffee endlessly brewing and stewing is a world we inhabit long after that last semester ends. So, whether you're heading back to school, back to college, or just facing work after a long summer, these Wacom deals are a good way to save money and improve your setup.

For digital artists and design students, 'back to school/college/work' isn’t just about pens and paper; it’s about finally having the tools that let your ideas flow. Right now, Wacom’s back-to-school deals make those ideas a little more achievable. My pick? That's the Wacom Cintiq 16 (2019) reduced by 40%, now £449.99. It’s not the newest model – read about Wacom's upgraded Cinteq 16 and 24-inch models – but it’s still a powerhouse: a 15.6-inch full-HD drawing surface, 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, and tilt support that make sketching, shading, and animating feel effortless.

Wacom’s other seasonal deals also impress – from the Movink 13 now £625 to the Cintiq Pro 24 Touch now £1,832.99 – which means you can upgrade your creative setup at any level, whether you’re just starting or ready to go pro.

Also, while it's not reduced, the all-new Wacom MovinkPad 11 is now on sale – Wacom's first Android tablet for digital artists is already on my must-have list for this fall.