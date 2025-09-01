It's been some time since I had to stress over going 'back to school', but fresh, unspoilt notebooks, a heaving backpack, and a coffee endlessly brewing and stewing is a world we inhabit long after that last semester ends. So, whether you're heading back to school, back to college, or just facing work after a long summer, these Wacom deals are a good way to save money and improve your setup.
For digital artists and design students, 'back to school/college/work' isn’t just about pens and paper; it’s about finally having the tools that let your ideas flow. Right now, Wacom’s back-to-school deals make those ideas a little more achievable. My pick? That's the Wacom Cintiq 16 (2019) reduced by 40%, now £449.99. It’s not the newest model – read about Wacom's upgraded Cinteq 16 and 24-inch models – but it’s still a powerhouse: a 15.6-inch full-HD drawing surface, 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, and tilt support that make sketching, shading, and animating feel effortless.
Wacom’s other seasonal deals also impress – from the Movink 13 now £625 to the Cintiq Pro 24 Touch now £1,832.99 – which means you can upgrade your creative setup at any level, whether you’re just starting or ready to go pro.
Also, while it's not reduced, the all-new Wacom MovinkPad 11 is now on sale – Wacom's first Android tablet for digital artists is already on my must-have list for this fall.
I love Wacom's Movink 13, it stands out as a top-tier choice for students and pros alike who need a high-performance, mobile drawing tablet. The OLED screen is a tablet-first, and it's the slimmest, lightest drawing display I've used. Read my Movink 13 review for more details.
For those just starting, the Wacom One provides a compact and affordable entry point into digital drawing. Its compatibility with various creative software and devices makes it a versatile choice for students exploring digital art. If you want touch controls, the Wacom One 13 touch is also reduced, now £534.99 £415.99.
The Cintiq 16 offers a larger drawing area and enhanced colour accuracy. The current discount makes it an attractive choice for anyone who needs a more robust tablet for their coursework or daily pro work. Read our Wacom Cintiq 16 review.
Wacom's Cintiq Pro 24 Touch stands out as a premier choice for pro artists looking for a high-performance digital canvas. With its expansive 24-inch 4K touchscreen and unparalleled pen precision, it's designed to meet the demands of day to day art creation.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1