Ever since moving into a quirky little Hobbit house cottage, I've been grappling with the question of where to put the TV. But recently that question has evolved into a greater one: do I want a TV at all? It might seem unthinkable to some, but living without one for the last few months has taught me that, from an interior design perspective at least, I don't necessarily want a big, black glass rectangle dominating any of my wonky little rooms. Because as beautiful as some of the best Frame TVs might claim to be, they're hardly period pieces.

But then along came Epson with what might just be the answer. I've been projector-curious for a while, but the cumbersome size and prohibitive price has always rendered the idea a non-starter. And portable projectors, while cheaper, famously don't offer anywhere the same level of crispness or brightness. But in the few weeks I've been testing it, Epson's new LifeStudio Plus projector, available today, has converted me into a projector preacher.

(Image credit: Future)

This stunning portable number features built-in Google TV and Google Assistant, offering all the streaming services you'll ever need out of the box. Also impressive is the sound, for which Epson has teamed up with Bose to offer Dolby Audio.

It's impossible to talk about the LifeStudio Plus without mentioning the design. I'm a big fan of tech that doesn't look like tech, and this model's cubic design and wooden exterior makes it more stylish than a projector has any right to be. It looked right at home in my home – which is no mean feat for an object from this century. The swivel and tilt stand feels extremely robust, letting the projector be placed on any surface, be it a table or the floor.

(Image credit: Future)

I'd set aside time to set up the projector, expecting a headache of positioning and image size issues, particularly with my wonky and half-painted walls. So I was pretty astounded by the projector's auto-alignment and focus feature. Every time I moved the projector, it almost immediately readjusted the image to fit my wall.

As for the image, most of the time I was blown away. The 1,000 lumen brightness and 4K resolution make for an impressively cinematic picture output. Watching several James Bond films with which I am embarrassingly familiar, I found myself constantly spotting new details in the background. Look at that extra's moustache!

But as a TV replacement, I have to admit there are some inconveniences. As a portable projector, the LifeStudio Plus isn't the brightest during the day. Even with curtains closed, darker images look pretty washed out in the day. It's also very sensitive to movement – I was constantly being interrupted by an 'objects detected' message whenever my wife, or cat, entered the room.

(Image credit: Future)

But as long as I was watching in the evening, and willing to keep somewhat still, I was frequently blown away by the Epsom LifeStudio Plus. At $999/£1149, it's quite an investment. But it's impressed me enough to have me seriously considering having a house without a traditional TV for the first time.