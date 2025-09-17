Luxury fashion logos aren't just empty designs – they're all-out status symbols. From Gucci to Prada, these often simple emblems represent decades of rich branding heritage, with the power to build a timeless cult following.

Naturally, there's no formula for creating one of the best fashion logos, meaning that there are hundreds of high-end emblems all with their own unique style. To test your fashion knowledge, we've devised this quiz that will challenge even the most seasoned catwalk connoisseur. Can you score 6/6? Let us know how you did in the comments.