Brilliant Audi poster has me looking at cars in a whole new way
Just in time for London Fashion Week.
Fashion design and automobile design share more commonalities than you might think. Both juggle modernity and a huge amount of heritage, and luxury is often hugely important pursuit for designers in both sectors. So it was perhaps only a matter of time until the two collided.
Timed to coincide with London Fashion Week, Audi has revealed 'Audi Couture', a print ad imagining Audi parts laid flat as a dressmaking pattern (which, to my eye, has more than a hint of 'Transformers' to it). Like all the best print ads, this one shines an entirely new light on the subject – although we're not convinced 'wearable cars' will be hitting our roundup of the most iconic fashion trends any time soon.
Created by BBH and timed to run during one of the most important moments in the fashion calendar, the campaign "isn't about traditional glossy car shots, but a sophisticated nod to the craftsmanship that connects high performance with high fashion."
“Audi and Fashion share many principles. One of them is great design," Uche Ezugwu, BBH's Creative Director said in a press release. "With this campaign, we wanted to show Audi in a completely unexpected way, bringing the precision and craftsmanship of their engineering into the world of fashion.”
Indeed, the ad has certainly made us look at the brand's car designs in a whole new way. For more unexpected twists on familiar designs, take a look at these unusual takes on everyday objects.
