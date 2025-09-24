Brilliant Audi poster has me looking at cars in a whole new way

Fashion design and automobile design share more commonalities than you might think. Both juggle modernity and a huge amount of heritage, and luxury is often hugely important pursuit for designers in both sectors. So it was perhaps only a matter of time until the two collided.

Timed to coincide with London Fashion Week, Audi has revealed 'Audi Couture', a print ad imagining Audi parts laid flat as a dressmaking pattern (which, to my eye, has more than a hint of 'Transformers' to it). Like all the best print ads, this one shines an entirely new light on the subject – although we're not convinced 'wearable cars' will be hitting our roundup of the most iconic fashion trends any time soon.

(Image credit: Audi)

Created by BBH and timed to run during one of the most important moments in the fashion calendar, the campaign "isn't about traditional glossy car shots, but a sophisticated nod to the craftsmanship that connects high performance with high fashion."

(Image credit: Audi)

“Audi and Fashion share many principles. One of them is great design," Uche Ezugwu, BBH's Creative Director said in a press release. "With this campaign, we wanted to show Audi in a completely unexpected way, bringing the precision and craftsmanship of their engineering into the world of fashion.”

Indeed, the ad has certainly made us look at the brand's car designs in a whole new way. For more unexpected twists on familiar designs, take a look at these unusual takes on everyday objects.