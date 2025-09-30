OpenAI has launched its first major brand campaign with a series of new ads that spotlight ChatGPT's practical, human-centred side. At a time when AI technology is increasingly divisive, the personable slice-of-life style ads are a clever tonal shift for the brand, positioning the technology as a functional assistant, rather than a soulless replacement in our everyday lives.

With concerns over advancing AI technology mounting daily, we've seen a dramatic shift in the way it's marketed, switching from sterile, tech-heavy branding to organic, human-led advertising. While there are undoubtedly ways to use AI properly, it's unclear how this humanistic approach will resonate with a growing sea of staunch AI sceptics.

Dish with ChatGPT - YouTube Watch On

Developed by OpenAI’s in-house creative team, the new ads offer a snapshot into ChatGPT's practical uses in our everyday lives. From romantic recipe inspo to pocket personal training, each ad showcases how AI can benefit our everyday lives in meaningful ways. Paired with warm visuals and domestic settings, the ads have a refreshingly organic appeal that sets them apart from the typical sterile tech-focused branding of AI campaigns.

Alongside the short videos are a series of OOH ads that capture authentic moments aided by AI. With subtle ChatGPT branding, the ads literally place humans at the centre of the logos, presenting the AI assistant as a functional extension to life, rather than an overwhelming omnipotent presence.

(Image credit: ChatGPT)

As we've seen with recent campaigns like Claude's refreshing take on AI branding, it's clear that the industry is making a conscious effort to rebrand the technology as an ally, rather than an enemy. While concerns over copyright infringement and job security will likely still cause contention in the creative industries, this refocused shift in AI advertising is a refreshing movement away from the dystopian nightmare of previous AI ads.