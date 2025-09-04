Samsung just concluded one of the fastest Galaxy Unpacked product launches to date, and I'm a little underwhelmed. Don't get me wrong, the tech is impressive, that's not the issue. I think I may just be suffering from product fatigue – and I'm also getting increasingly irritated by the concept of annual new model releases churned out simply for the sake of it.

In other words, the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series announced earlier today is slimmer, lighter, faster, better (all the usual upgrades) than its predecessor, but I'm not entirely convinced that it needed to exist just yet - especially since the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra was already luxurious enough.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab series has been our top choice of the best tablets with a stylus pen for quite a while, and it's also an excellent iPad alternative for creatives seeking a device and drawing tablet in one.

The issue that I have is mostly that new upgrades we're seeing in devices lately (especially as a tech journalist) are so minimal with each new launch that they only impact a very small selection of tech enthusiasts, and in reality, most creatives won't even notice a difference in performance.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Personally, I think manufacturers need to start giving their products a longer shelf life and a better chance to breathe with more staggered launches and releases. Plus, there are too many devices to choose from now in each product family if you ask me (between the S series, A series, Z series, FE series, and now the Tab S10 Lite series).

Do you think tech companies need to slow down? In my opinion, I'd rather an upgrade feel more worthwhile in a few years time, than be released with minimal changes. It seems this is a universal issue right now, and I'm not holding Samsung entirely to blame (I'm a diehard Samsung fan, so this pains me to write).

With that said, the latest Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra does look pretty stunning, and is super slim at just 5.1mm thin with a fancy new 3nm processor supposedly offering the best performance yet. The specs for the Tab S11 Ultra are pretty similar to its predecessor, so much so that Samsung mainly praised the new hexagonal S pen design and not much else.

I'm not suggesting that you shouldn't preorder the Tab S11 series, but if previous years are anything to go by, the older S10 model should drop in price pretty soon, following the launch of the new flagship. So there's a chance to save yourself some cash and make the most of the best Galaxy Tab S10 prices if you're not too concerned about incremental spec differences.