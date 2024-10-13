The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra prices: This AI-powered tablet is a must-have for creatives

Samsung has just launched its latest Galaxy AI-powered tablets designed for creative pros, and we're here to find you the very best Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and S10+ prices on this page using our clever deals widgets. These premium tablets are the ultimate iPad alternatives, and since the S-Pen stylus comes included, they will undoubtedly make our list of the best tablets with a stylus pen too once we finalise our hands-on review (in progress).

Both of these tablets offer powerful multitasking performance, equipped with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chips for creative-heavy tasks. This is combined with Galaxy AI tools and features such as Live Translate, Circle to Search, and Note Assist to keep you on track, plus the beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays are perfect for streaming your favourite movies and browsing social media. What more could you want?

I had the opportunity to get hands-on with these tablets at Samsung HQ the other week, and my only gripe was their price. So let's dive into it. The Tab S10+ model has a 12.4-inch display and retails at $999 / £999 for the 256GB model or $1,11.99 / £1,099 for the 512GB model. In comparison, the Tab S10 Ultra comes equipped with a 14.6-inch screen, and prices start at $1,199.99 / £1,199 for the 256GB model, increasing to $1,319.99 / £1,299 for the 512GB model, and finally $1,619.99 / £1,549 for the model with 1TB of storage.

We're tracking the best Galaxy Tab S10 deals and prices below, as well as offering some buying advice to help you decide which premium Samsung AI tablet is best for you. Right now, you can get a free keyboard (worth £339) over at Samsung when you place an order with the code S10TAB, and save money with trade-in deals too. If you're a student, take a look at Samsung's Student discount offers for up to 10% off the Tab S10 models.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus prices

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ The best AI tablet for those seeking a capable iPad Pro alternative. Display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X (1752 x 2800), 120Hz | Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 9300+ | OS: Android 14 (One UI 6.1) | Storage: 256GB / 512GB | RAM: 12GB | Rear Cameras: 13 MP f/2.0 (wide) / 8 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) | Front camera: 12 MP f/2.4 (ultrawide 120˚) | Battery: 10090 mAh | Weight: 571 g Check Amazon Visit Site Equipped with Galaxy AI Stunning AMOLED display S-Pen stylus included Android software can be limiting when it comes to creative apps

This time around, there are only two Galaxy Tab options to choose from: the Galaxy Tab S10+, or the mighty Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (for those wanting a larger display and a slightly enhanced battery life). With the previous Galaxy Tab S9 series, there were 4 models to choose from including the standard Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, and S9 FE models. I like that Samsung has simplified the choice for consumers this year, although few aren't pleased that a more compact tablet isn't up for grabs (maybe we'll see an FE model next year).

So what are the differences between the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (below) and the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus tablets? The obvious difference is the display, with the S10+ measuring at 12.4 inches, whereas the Tab S10 Ultra model is wider at 14.6 inches. This might not sound like a big difference, but when you compare the sizes in person (like I did) the difference is pretty mammoth. With that said, the Tab S10+ is still a great size, and perfect for most tasks.

The other differences include storage size and RAM – since only the Tab S10 Ultra is available in the larger 1TB format with 16GB of RAM – as well as battery capacity, with the S10 Ultra dominating yet again in this area with an 11,200 mAh battery. As for the design and build, the S10 Plus is lighter and thinner than its sibling, and has only one front camera as opposed to two on the Ultra model. There's also the price difference in the two tablets to consider, but that's pretty much where the differences end.

In terms of power and performance, both the Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra are very similar. Each is equipped with the exact same Dimensity chipset and boasts all of the same Galaxy AI features including the newly updated Transcript and Note Assist, which can now record audio directly into the Samsung Notes app to be transcribed and summarised. As I witnessed at Samsung HQ, the Tab S10 Plus is excellent for an array of tasks, including but not limited to: photo editing, browsing the web, drawing and sketching, using creative apps, streaming content, schoolwork, and gaming.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra prices

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Samsung's newest flagship tablet is AI-powered, and intended for creative pros. Display: Dynamic AMOLED 2X (1752 x 2800), 120Hz | Chipset: Mediatek Dimensity 9300+ | OS: Android 14 (One UI 6.1) | Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB | RAM: 12GB (up to 16GB) | Camera: 13 MP f/2.0 (wide) / 8 MP f/2.2 (ultrawide) | Front camera: 12 MP f/2.2 (wide) / 12 MP f/2.4 (ultrawide 120˚) | Battery: 11200 mAh | Weight: 718 g £1,199 at John Lewis £1,199 at Currys £1,549 at Amazon Generously large display Equipped with Galaxy AI Powerful performance You can get pro laptops for the same price

As for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, I'm thoroughly impressed with my experience so far in using this tablet (full review in progress). One of the standout features is of course the stunning 14.6-inch AMOLED display, which has an impressive refresh rate of 120HZ and a 90.7% screen-to-body ratio making it perfect for streaming content. It can also be used as a drawing tablet in some aspects, or a digital canvas for illustrators and artists to get creative with the S-Pen (included) and make use of Galaxy AI's Sketch-to-Image feature.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has all of the same specs and features as the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus model, aside from a larger display, better resolution, a bigger battery, and an additional 12MP f/2.2 wide front camera to accompany the existing ultrawide 12MP f/2.4 camera.

Retail prices for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra are the same as what the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra prices were originally, and are pretty on par with Apple's iPad Pro M4 models, in exchange for a smaller display and no AI. This is great, although there are some more affordable Android tablets out there with similar specs at half the price (such as the Honor MagicPad2, for only $499) which makes me question what really justifies a tablet of this premium price.

FAQS

What Galaxy AI features does the Tab S10 series have? All of them. These latest tablets from Samsung have all of the impressive Galaxy AI tools and features that were first introduced to us in January with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone series, plus a few extras that have since been upgraded. These include: • Live Translate - can translate a phone call live, as well as spoken conversations around you into speech or text as it happens. This also works in third-party apps like Whatsapp. • AI Photo Assist and Generative Edit - A host of photo features to help you create your best work. It has an AI-made watermark embedded into the metadata though, for ultimate transparency. • Circle to search with Google - see something you like? Circle it using your finger or S Pen to find out everything you need to know and where to get it from. • Note Assist / Chat Assist - Get yourself organised with the AI note assist features to smarten up your notes, create a summary, and help you sound more cohesive when messaging and sending emails too. This now works with transcribing audio recordings too. • Sketch-to-image - transform your doodles into unbelievable works of art in seconds using this AI tool. It will generate multiple options for you too.

Is the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra good for watching movies? Yes. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a gorgeous 14.6-inch AMOLED display for watching movies. But you should know that this tablet is capable of so much more than simply acting as a media consumption device. In reality, it's a professional-level tablet for creatives needing a stylus-driven interface for tasks like painting, sculpting, photo editing, and 3D modelling. If this sounds like your typical workflow, then the Tab S10 Plus or Ultra would be an excellent choice. However, if you only like the idea of a tablet this powerful for its large display and streaming ability then it's maybe worth considering if a laptop might fit your needs better, to save you some money in the long-term.