I just tried the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and I have questions

Samsung will be releasing its latest Galaxy Tab S10 series of AI-powered tablets this week, which will undoubtedly make our list of the best tablets with a stylus pen for drawing and note-taking. I got an exclusive hands-on demo of the Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra models at Samsung HQ in London yesterday, and while I was blown away by the power and creativity of these two new tablets, their prices left me a little stunned and left me wondering if it was really worth it.

For context, I've been playing around with the new Honor MagicPad 2 tablet for the last 3 days (full review coming soon) which has a lot of similar specs and features to the latest Samsung Tab S10 models – but for a fraction of the price. I'm seriously impressed with my experience with the MagicPad 2 so far, and that's not to say that the Galaxy Tab S10 models are any less exceptional, but I can't help but think that you could get two of Honor's flagship AI tablets (priced at £499) for the cost of Samsung's mighty S10 Ultra tablet (prices start at $1,199.99 / £1,199 for the Ultra and $999 / £999 for the S10+). But are they comparable?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 specs

Nonetheless, I was impressed. The first thing that really wowed me with the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 models was of course the vibrant and vivid displays, with 930 nits of peak brightness on the Ultra model, and 650 nits on the Plus model. We saw some examples of these tablets being used for gaming, specifically car racing apps, and the Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays both offer 120Hz refresh rate with anti-reflection technology to reduce glare in all lighting conditions.

In comparison, the HonorMagic Pad 2 is capable of a 144Hz refresh rate, has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits (can you see why I'm questioning the pricing?), and has a slightly better pixel resolution than both of the new Galaxy Tabs with its IMAX-enhanced OLED display. I'd be here all day if I gave you a complete spec comparison of these models, but what you might be interested to know is that in terms of power and performance, the Honor MagicPad 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, whereas the Galaxy S10 Ultra has a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+.

Both of these processors are powerful CPUs, but the Dimensity is said to be better for multi-core performance, whereas the Snapdragon is optimised for single-core performance and gaming. So in other words, if you're a creative pro who relies on multitasking or Adobe Creative apps then the Galaxy Tab S10 models might be best for you. I've been using the Honor MagicPad 2 for basic photo editing and cloud-based 3D modelling so far, so nothing too performance-heavy.

Galaxy AI features

Size comparison between the Tab S10 Ultra (14.6 inches) and the Tab S10+ (2.4 inches)

Possibly the biggest standout feature of the S10 series is Galaxy AI compatibility, which brings all of the features we're already familiar with – such as Circle to Search and Live Translate (which Samsung tells us is now available in third-party apps like Whatsapp) – to these newer devices.

Some updates have been made to Galaxy AI since we were first introduced to it in January, including the new ability to transcribe audio recordings directly in the Samsung Notes app, as well as the ability to export this as a pdf, and translate/transcribe any pdfs that have been imported. This is especially handy for journalists, creatives, and students working on in-depth assignments.

The popular Sketch-to-image feature was introduced with the Samsung Z Flip 6 and Samsung Z Fold 6 models back in July, and is now available on the Tab S10 series and the latest Samsung S24 FE smartphone too. I was super impressed with how quickly this AI tool was able to transform my scribble into a beautiful Otter using the S Pen, although I can't imagine that pro creatives or professional artists would want or need AI assistance in this area. Who and what is it for?

Sketch-to-image demo on the Samsung S24 FE (Image credit: Future)

Another top feature I liked about the Tab S10 models was the ecosystem integration. Samsung is constantly considering users with other Samsung devices, with features like Second Screen allowing you to essentially use the Galaxy Tab as a monitor with your Galaxy Book. There's also the option to pick up where you left off with App Continuity, and easily share files across all of your Samsung tech with Quick Share.

I'm keen to get my hands on either the Galaxy Tab S10+ or Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra for a little bit longer for the full experience, but as first impressions go, these are two super-premium and high-end tablets for creative professionals.

I don't think the steep price of these tablets would have bothered me so much if I wasn't already aware of how incredible the Honor MagicPad 2 is in comparison, and for half the cost of the S10 Ultra. With that said, Samsung's prices are on par with that of Apple's iPad Pro models, it just boils down to how much creatives can afford and are willing to spend on premium tablets for the best performance.