I just tried the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and I have questions

Samsung will be releasing its latest Galaxy Tab S10 series of AI-powered tablets this week, which will undoubtedly make our list of the best tablets with a stylus pen for drawing and note-taking. I got an exclusive hands-on demo of the Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra models at Samsung HQ in London yesterday, and while I was blown away by the power and creativity of these two new tablets, their prices left me a little stunned and left me wondering if it was really worth it.

For context, I've been playing around with the new Honor MagicPad 2 tablet for the last 3 days (full review coming soon) which has a lot of similar specs and features to the latest Samsung Tab S10 models – but for a fraction of the price. I'm seriously impressed with my experience with the MagicPad 2 so far, and that's not to say that the Galaxy Tab S10 models are any less exceptional, but I can't help but think that you could get two of Honor's flagship AI tablets (priced at £499) for the cost of Samsung's mighty S10 Ultra tablet (prices start at $1,199.99 / £1,199 for the Ultra and $999 / £999 for the S10+). But are they comparable?

