Samsung's latest AI-powered foldable phones are here, and we've found the very best Z Fold 6 prices available right now.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold6 model has nearly hit the shelves, and this is by far the priciest foldable phone from the company yet. We have AI to thank for this, as the new Z Fold lineup has been juiced with a host of powerful AI features that were first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series back in January.

This consequentially has made the handset more expensive than ever, with prices starting at $1,899.99 / £1,799 for the entry-level 256GB version, which increases to $2,019.99 / £1,899 for the 512GB model. If you have your eyes on 1TB of storage, then expect to pay a whopping $2,259.99 / £2,099 for the smartphone. Maybe it's worth getting one of the best iPhones for photography instead?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 imagery
Get up to $1,200 off in trade-in credit at Samsung

If you have an eligible device to trade in towards a Z Fold6, then you can get up to $1,200 off of the handset. The highest payout is for the Z Fold 5 model ($1,200), whereas the Z Fold 4 will fetch you $1,000 in credit.

Other models like the Z Fold 3 and S24 Ultra will get you $900 off a new Z Fold6 when traded in.

Get double storage for free (worth $240) at Samsung

You can get the Z Fold6 with 512GB of storage for just $2019.99 $1,899.99 saving you $120.

Or you can get the Z Fold6 with 1TB of storage for $2,259.99 $2,019.99, saving you $240.

Samsung discount codes when you preorder from Samsung

• Get £70 off with code Z6SAVE
(not valid with trade-in)
Get 10% off your order with code APPZ
(only valid with the Samsung Shop App)

Get 1 Year of free Accidental Damage Care+ or a free case (worth £89) from Samsung

When you preorder from Samsung, you can choose between a free one-year of Samsung Care+ Accidental Damage or you can choose a free Galaxy S Pen case (worth £89) which will be automatically allocated at checkout.

