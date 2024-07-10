I got hands-on with the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 and I'm pretty impressed

Samsung's priciest foldables yet finally offer a worthwhile upgrade with advanced AI.

Samsung has today announced its exciting new lineup of foldable and flippy phones, extending the popular product range with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. I got a first look at these latest AI smartphones over at Samsung HQ, and I'm impressed with the innovative new features, generous camera upgrades, and design modifications improving on the Flip/Fold 5 series. 

It's clear we're entering the future of technology with powerful AI devices hitting the shelves, and companies like Samsung are spearheading this charge. Sure, you can stick with owning one of the best iPhones for photography if you like, but I think you'd be missing out. The latest Galaxy smartphones are equipped with some exceptional AI tools to make life easier for content creators. 

