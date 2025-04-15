Samsung has updated its rugged product line, but who is it for?

There may be military-grade tech in these new devices, but I'd buy the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro for the battery life alone.

Samsung rugged tech XCover7 Pro and Tab Active5 Pro
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has unveiled two new additions to its 'ruggedised Enterprise Edition' product line, which is essentially another way of saying super durable military-grade tech designed for harsher workplace environments. Rugged phones and tablets are nothing new, but it seems that this type of hardware is becoming increasingly popular – though I'm not entirely sure why.

The new Galaxy XCover7 Pro smartphone and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro tablet from Samsung expand on the company's existing rugged product lineup and have been built with upgraded processors, increased memory, and infused with AI features (of course). The standout feature of both devices, however, is the new dual-battery design – allowing users to swap out the battery for a fully charged replacement without the device powering down.

