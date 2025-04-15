Samsung has unveiled two new additions to its 'ruggedised Enterprise Edition' product line, which is essentially another way of saying super durable military-grade tech designed for harsher workplace environments. Rugged phones and tablets are nothing new, but it seems that this type of hardware is becoming increasingly popular – though I'm not entirely sure why.

The new Galaxy XCover7 Pro smartphone and Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro tablet from Samsung expand on the company's existing rugged product lineup and have been built with upgraded processors, increased memory, and infused with AI features (of course). The standout feature of both devices, however, is the new dual-battery design – allowing users to swap out the battery for a fully charged replacement without the device powering down.

This could be a game-changer for creatives with more demanding workloads, as even some of the best tablets with a stylus pen will lose charge pretty quickly when used for extensive projects. The Galaxy XCover 7 Pro will be available from May 8th at a price of $693 / £559, but we'll have to wait a little longer for the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro (priced at $793 / £769), which is expected sometime in June 2025.

(Image credit: Samsung)

I've tested plenty of rugged smartphones from manufacturers like Honor and Doogee (including some of the best camera phones), but in all honesty, this is the first time I've ever considered owning a rugged device made by Samsung, and this enhanced hot-swap battery feature is what's really appealing.

According to Samsung, this dual-battery concept works by the user replacing the battery with the device still on, causing the screen to turn off and certain features may be limited (which surely would affect the operation a little?). After the battery is replaced, however, the screen will turn back on, and all features will be reactivated as normal. While this battery swap feature might seem too good to be true (and the extra battery is sold separately), I'm still sold on the concept and I wish more devices had this compatibility.

I love my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the battery life sucks. I often find myself carrying around a power bank just to make it through the day, and I don't use my phone that extensively either, just for mindless scrolling on the commute to work. I think the fact that the Galaxy Tab Active5 Pro will be equipped with a mighty 10,100mAh battery, as well as this battery-swap feature, will make it super desirable to creatives who wouldn't usually consider owning rugged tech.

(Image credit: Samsung)

On that note. who are rugged devices really for? Samsung says that rugged hardware is essential for industries like retail, logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing, and these two new devices are packed with features like programmable keys for assigning shortcuts and emergency alerts, as well as seamless use with compatible gloves which is great for hygienic environments.

Both devices also feature IP68-rated water and dust resistance while the Tab Active5 Pro’s S Pen can function even in wet conditions when used by field professionals. One aspect of rugged tech that I've always hated is the added bulk from weighted batteries, so I'm not sure how well this tech trend will catch on with the majority, considering that the Tab Active5 Pro has a weight of approximately 683g.

Would you buy a rugged device? Let me know your thoughts.