Nothing's bold CMF Phone 2 Pro shows you don't need to spend big on your next phone

It's cheap, light and no longer lacks a crucial feature.

Wish you could spend less on a smartphone without it looking cheap or feeling underpowered? I'm seriously tempted by the new CMF Phone 2 Pro from the sub-brand of London-based techy company Nothing.

While it didn't make it to our list of the best camera phones, the CMF Phone 1 won us over last year with its refined and minimalist design. Just one thing kind of limited its viability as a solid everyday device: no contactless NFT connectivity. The successor announced today adds that missing feature while also offering a power boost and an even more streamlined design.

