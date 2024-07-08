The CMF Phone 1 feels like it was designed in the 80s for the future

Strong James Cameron vibes.

CMF Phone 1; coloured smart phones
(Image credit: Nothing / CMF)

It's no secret I'm a fan of the Nothing brand, I use Nothing Phone 2 and Earbuds 2 daily, but I was even a little taken aback by the design of the new CMF Phone 1 (and to an extent the CMF Watch Pro 2). Chunky, physically customisable and with it's sharp lines and visible screws, the CMF Phone 1 is like something created for Aliens.

It raises the old debate around good design versus over-engineering - but I love the new utilitarian approach to the CMF brand. It takes the direction of the Nothing brand, strips it back and rebuilds it for a new use. The LED glyphs of the mainline Nothing phones have been replaced by a functional design - the rear of the case can be unscrewed and new colours attached, or extra accessories can be attached.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

