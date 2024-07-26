The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 prices

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip6 model is perfect if you're someone who wants to go back to the nostalgic Y2K era but still benefit from the latest technology and apps. One of the best foldable smartphones on the market, the Samsung Z Flip 6 series has been upgraded with powerful new AI features that were first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series back in January.

If you're still on the fence about whether or not to buy an AI foldable, I went hands-on with the Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at Samsung's London HQ, and can offer you my first impressions of using the handset. It's packed with features that are optimised for creatives, and with the help of Galaxy AI, can help you break free from admin and everyday boring responsibilities. Ready to let AI take the wheel?

These new features have consequentially drummed up the price of the handset, with prices starting at $1,099.99 / £1,049 for 256GB of storage. Maybe it's worth getting one of the best iPhones for photography instead? (just kidding - Samsung for the win). If you prefer a larger display, see the best Samsung Z Fold 6 prices.

We've rounded up the best current prices and deals on the Galaxy Z Flip6 below. Keep in mind that if you're a student, teacher, or aged between 16-26 then you can make use of Samsung's Student Discount offers which can help you save big on the Z Flip 6.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Samsung's first AI-powered flip-phone. Main Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ (2640 x 1080) AMOLED | Cover Display: 3.4-inch (720 x 748) 60Hz AMOLED | Brightness: 2,600 nits | Dimensions: 71.9 x 165.1 x 6.9mm (unfolded) 85.1 x 71.9 x 15.1mm (folded) | Main Camera: 50MP, f/1.8 / 12MP, f/2.2 (ultra wide) | Selfie Camera: 10MP, f/2.2 | Video: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/120/240fps | Storage: 256GB / 512GB | Weight: 187 g | Battery : 4,000mAh

New AI features Great camera upgrades Beautiful bold camera ring Middle crease is still visible Pricey

The first thing you'll likely notice with the new Z Flip6 is the bold-coloured ring around the camera unit, which will match the bright colour of whichever handset you choose. There are four colours to choose from: Blue, Yellow, Mint, or Silver Shadow – and each of these colours look gorgeous in person.

New features with the Flip6 include an upgraded IP48 dust and water rating, an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, better brightness (2,600 nits), new life-like generative wallpapers to choose from and a flex window, which offers quick access to info. There's also new AI features including chat assist and note assist, interpreter, live translations and Circle to Search plus the latest sketch-to-image tool.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade to the Galaxy Flip series is the new 50MP main camera versus the 12MP we had on the Flip 5. Aside from this, the Flip6 shares a lot of the same characteristics as its predecessor, with the same dimensions, screen size, and weight as the Flip 5 model.

For smartphone photographers, the Flip6 offers a new high-resolution sensor, a new ultrawide lens, and the option for AI-powered portraits with natural bokeh. The Auto Zoom feature and FlexCam are great for hands-free solo selfies and group selfies using the back camera. If you use Instagram, you'll notice that you can now use the native camera quality through the app. This means you can create Instagram stories to snap and record lowlight photography and videography with the same resolution as using your device camera.

FAQs

What's the difference between the Z Flip 5 and 6? Not a massive amount, at least in terms of design. The biggest upgrades are software-based with the latest Snapdragon chip, Galaxy AI features, and improved camera software with the ProVisual engine.