I love that Samsung is making Galaxy AI phones more affordable

The S24 FE is essentially a stripped-back S24 Ultra, and I'm excited to try it.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has officially announced its new Galaxy S24 FE model, a mid-range AI smartphone with prices starting at just $649.99 / £649. While this might not necessarily fit the category of one of the best budget smartphones, I love that Samsung is at least attempting to make affordable AI-ready devices that are accessible to more users (not everyone can afford $1,300 for a new phone each year).

Compared with some of the best camera phones on the market, such as the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (my current smartphone) and Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models, the new Galaxy S24 FE is roughly half the price of next-gen premium smartphones. Surely, there must be some compromise on quality here to allow for such competitive pricing. I'll be getting hands-on experience with the S24 FE next week, and I'm excited to see how the performance of this budget-friendly handset matches up to my S24 Ultra model.

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

