My first impressions of the Honor 200 Pro camera phone – Look out Samsung!

The new Honor 200 Pro smartphone is AI-powered, approved by Rankin, and offers next-level smartphone photography.

Honor 200 series
(Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)

As a photographer, I want nothing more than a camera phone that can match or compete with the quality of my "proper" camera. This week, I was invited to Paris for the launch of Honor's latest AI-powered smartphones – the Honor 200 series.

It's no secret that I am a die-hard Samsung fan, and didn't even hesitate to purchase the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra when it came out in February. But getting hands-on with the new Honor 200 Pro has me seriously doubting my choice, should I have waited? 

Honor 200 series
(Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)
Honor 200 series event in Paris
(Image credit: Beth Nicholls)
Honor 200 series event in Paris
(Image credit: Beth Nicholls)
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

