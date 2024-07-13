Apple fans accuse Samsung of copying its product design

Samsung recently revealed a bunch of new products at its Unpacked event, including phones, watches and even a new smart ring. But while the latter represents a potentially exciting new product category, some of the other tech looks a little... familiar.

Tech fans have taken to Twitter (sorry, X) in their droves to complain that the new Galaxy Watch Ultra looks (outwardly at least) like a shameless copy of the Apple Watch Ultra. And not only that, but the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are also being compared pretty closely with Apple's AirPods Pro. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best Apple Watch Amazon Prime deals available now.)

Similar naming conventions aside, it's hard to argue that the Galaxy Watch Ultra isn't very (very) much inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra. It features an almost identical orange band, and the red 'night mode' display featured in the advertising keynote looks almost ridiculously similar.

And while Samsung's Galaxy previously featured an entirely in-ear design that differentiated them from Apple's offering, the addition of a stem has made them look incredibly AirPods-esque. And they operate in exactly the same way too, with the stem's squeeze and swipe gestures for pausing and adjusting volume.

Samsung claimed in a press release that the change was due to “a variety of collected statistical data” suggesting a stem form produces better comfort and in-ear stability. But internet users aren't buying it. "Samsung is now blindly copying Apple. They just ruined a good design and comfort," one Samsung fan comments on X.

We'll wait until we get our hands on the tech to give our full verdict, but it certainly seems Samsung has been taking clear design cues from its Cupertino rival. Which makes its Apple-mocking ads seem even more disingenuous.