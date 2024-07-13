Apple fans accuse Samsung of copying its product design

Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro – is that you?

Samsung recently revealed a bunch of new products at its Unpacked event, including    phones, watches and even a new smart ring. But while the latter represents a potentially exciting new product category, some of the other tech looks a little... familiar.

Tech fans have taken to Twitter (sorry, X) in their droves to complain that the new Galaxy Watch Ultra looks (outwardly at least) like a shameless copy of the Apple Watch Ultra. And not only that, but the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are also being compared pretty closely with Apple's AirPods Pro. (In the market for new gear? Check out the best Apple Watch Amazon Prime deals available now.)

Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

