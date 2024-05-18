Obviously, Samsung's mocking Apple's controversial iPad Pro ad

But this time it has a point.

Apple was asking for it this time. Samsung loves to poke fun at its Cupertino-based rival at any opportunity, so it shouldn't be surprising that it leaped at the chance afforded by the controversy over Apple's latest iPad Pro advert.

Apple's video showed a giant machine crushing musical instruments, camera lenses, paint pots and more to make the point that the new iPads can do a lot and are very thin. However, the dystopian atmosphere and wanton destruction of creative tools  resulted in such a huge backlash that the company issued a rare apology for the marketing fail. Samsung wasn't going to let that opportunity pass (see our guide to the best iPad Pro M4 prices to learn more about Apple's new tablets).

