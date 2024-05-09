Dystopian Apple iPad Pro video makes customers feel physically sick

By
published

So much for Apple's emotional branding.

Unless you've been away from the internet for an entire 48 hours, you probably know that Apple has launched new iPad Pros for 2024. They're very thin. The thinnest Apple product ever, in fact. But more startling than the tablets' specs is the horrifically misjudged video created for their launch.

Apple has invested so much in emotional branding over the years, and it had been getting it so right. So how did it think this was the right look?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles