Hands-on with the new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil Pro and iPad Air

By
published

You want photos? Have some photos.

Apple
The new iPad Air (Image credit: Future)

After languishing over a year without an update, the iPad line up has finally been given some serious love today, with Apple unveiling a new iPad Pro, iPad Air and Apple Pencil. We’re here at Apple’s stunning new London HQ in Battersea Arts Centre, which is hosting a global Apple event for the very first time. For all of the announcements, check out our Apple Event live blog.

After the keynote, Creative Bloq had chance to go hands-on with the new products. Let’s face it, you’re mainly here to see photos of them, so we we’ll get straight onto it. Suffice to say, our best iPad for drawing list is about to receive a new entry or two.

Image 1 of 2
Apple
(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 2
Apple
(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles