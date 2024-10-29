My trusty Samsung smartwatch is 47% off at Amazon right now

I've had the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for almost a year now, and it came bundled with my S24 Ultra smartphone. I absolutely love its fitness tracking and health features, plus it's on sale right now for 47% off at Amazon. This deal is super limited, and brings the price down to just $159.99 from $299.99, that's a $140 saving! I thought Black Friday wasn't until November?

I use my Galaxy Watch 6 for peeping my notifications while I'm at work (it stops me from checking my phone and getting fully distracted), as well as tracking my sleep cycles, and keeping tabs on general stats like my step count, heart rate, and stress levels. It's a great Apple Watch alternative for those with Android smartphones, and I've found that the Galaxy Watch 6 also has an impressive battery life and I barely need to charge it.

In terms of prices, the Galaxy Watch 6 originally retailed for $299/£289 at the time of launch for the 40mm model, or you could grab a 44mm model for around $329/£319. That's why this deal with $140 off is such an impressive one, and we probably have the release of the latest Galaxy Watch 7 series to thank for this generous price cut.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal today

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm)

Was: $299.99

Now: $159.99 at Amazon

Save: $80 Overview: The Galaxy Watch 6 is a direct rival to the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup, and it has plenty to offer in terms of health and fitness tracking, plus Google Assistant integration from the double tap of a button. It may have since been replaced by the Galaxy Watch 7 series, but if you're not keen on AI features then you can't go wrong with the Watch 6 instead. Key features: Highlights of the Galaxy Watch 6 include its Advanced Sleep Coaching features, ECG / Irregular Heart Rhythm detection, personalized heart rate zones, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Skin Temperature tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and Blood Oxygen measuring to name just a few. Release date: July 2023. Price history: This is actually the lowest-ever price we've seen on this specific Watch 6 model, which was previously $259.99 for a limited time during last Black Friday. This price smashes the previous record by an extra $100 which is wild. Current price: Samsung: $169.99 | Best Buy: $169.99 Review consensus: We're yet to officially review the Galaxy Watch 6 on CB. But I've owned this smartwatch since February and have zero issues to report. Some of our sister sites have complained that the battery life isn't up to scratch, but I personally charge my Watch 6 every 2-3 days which is more than enough time between charges for the amount that I wear it. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |



Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on the Galaxy Watch 6 in your region.