As a dedicated Samsung fan, I was super excited when the company announced its first-ever smart ring, and I'm even more excited now that it's £80 off for a limited time. You'll need to order it directly from Samsung, and use the code SPRINGSAVE to bring the price down to £319.

The deal gets even better if you're a student, as this means you have access to Samsung Student discounts. By verifying yourself as a student with the Samsung Education Store, you can buy the Galaxy Ring at a discounted price of just £359.10, BUT with the discount code above also applied, this brings the final price to £279.10 - which is an amazing £119.90 saving.

As much as I'm desperate to try out the Samsung Galaxy Ring, I've never been able to justify the £399 price tag, especially since I already own the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 which shares a lot of the same features. BUt with this discount, I've never been more tempted than I am right now. I've got all the details on this deal for you below.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: was £399 now £319 at Samsung UK SAVE: £80 Overview: I've wanted the Samsung Galaxy Smart Ring for so long, as I love the sleek titanium design, and the fact that it comes in black. With the ring, you can analyse your wellness and fitness, track your sleep and menstrual cycles, and work out where to improve with the help of Galaxy AI. Key features: | Weight: 2.3g (Size 5) up to 3.0g (Size 13) | Dimensions: 7.0mm x 2.6mm | Battery: 18mAh (Size 5) - 23.5mAh (Size 13) up to 7 days | Connectivity: BLE 5.4 (needs Android 11 or higher) | Memory: 8MB | Colours: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold. Release date: July 2024 Price history: We haven't seen many deals on the Galaxy Ring outside of seasonal sales events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, and even then it wasn't much. This is the biggest price cut I've seen since the product's release. Review Consensus: While we're yet to review the Samsung Galaxy Ring officially, I tried it on for size the last time that I visited Samsung HQ in London. The look and feel is incredibly premium, but as for performance, our sister sites seem to think that it's a great option for fitness tracking with useful insights. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Woman&Home: ⭑⭑⭑⭑



Check out today's best deals on the Samsung Galaxy Ring in your region, using our clever deals widget below.