Recommended reading

Acer is now making smart rings too – when is it time for an iRing?

Features
By published

If $199 price rumours are to be believed, then count me in!

Acer FreeSense smart ring
(Image credit: Acer)

I've been saying it for a while now, but I firmly believe that smart rings (and smart glasses) are set to dominate the wearable tech market as soon as they become more accessible and more affordable for everyday users. It seems that Acer agrees, as the company has announced its first-ever smart ring product at Computex in Taipei. And, if pricing speculation is to be believed, it's going to be seriously undercutting the competition.

The Acer FreeSense Ring announcement came as a surprise to many, given that Acer is more commonly associated with manufacturing some of the best laptops for game development. While we don't know much about this new Acer product yet, it's confirmed to be AI-powered and will offer health monitoring features like sleep and fitness tracking.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1