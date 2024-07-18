I loved trying out the new Samsung Galaxy Ring – but I probably won't buy it

Features
By
published

Ultimately it doesn't do much more than my smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Ring hands-on in London
(Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)
Jump To:

You may have heard that Samsung is releasing a shiny new Galaxy Ring next week, and I'm super tempted to buy one. But is this smart ring worth your money? That's the same question I've been pondering, and I'm not sure if I can justify the $399.99 / £399 price tag.

I was invited to Samsung HQ in London a few weeks ago to get a close-up look at the new Galaxy Ring (where I also got hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 6 too), and I immediately fell in love with it. The design of the Galaxy Ring is gorgeous and it feels very natural and comfortable to wear. But with that said, as a proud Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 owner, I feel like my smartwatch already covers a lot of the health and fitness features (but not all) that the new Galaxy Ring is promising.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles