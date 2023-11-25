Live
LIVE: These are the top Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now
I've been searching for offers on Apple Watches all week and these are my top picks.
We've been covering all things Apple this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and some of the best deals we've seen are on the Apple Watch. That's why we're dedicating this new live page to all the great Apple Watch deals that come up – whether that's on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2, or the affordable Apple Watch SE 2.
Personally, I really like the Apple Watch. I've had the Apple Watch 9 for a while now, and think it's one of the best bits of tech that Apple create. But they famously retain their price tag, and with decent competition out there, you'll need a good reason to go all in on one... that's where we come in. We've been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday for several years now, and so know a great deal when we see it. And that's for all the generations of Apple Watch.
So read on for our top picks right now, and also check out our live feed on any relevant news around the Apple Watch further below.
Quick Links
Best Apple retailers in the US
- Amazon: $70 off the Apple Watch 9
- Best Buy: Up to $250 on Apple products
- B&H Photo: Limited deals on offer
- AT&T: Buy 2 9s get $300 off
- Walmart: $110 off the 6
- Apple: Up to $200 gift card
Best Apple retailers in the UK
- Amazon: up to 23% off Watches
- Apple: Up to £160 gift card
- Argos: Savings plus price promise
- Currys: 30Apple Watch deals to pick from
- John Lewis: Small-ish savings so far
- Very: Discounts on Apple Watches just in
Editor's picks: the deals in depth
Best Apple Watch Black Friday US deals
Apple Watch SE 2:
$249 $179 at Amazon
Save $60: I'm currently wearing this watch, and though it doesn't have all the features of the Series 9 or Ultra 2, I honestly think it does everything I need it to. Fitness tracking, messages, calls – I'm not Bear Grylls so I don't need anything more. And this is an unprecedented price.
Price check: Best Buy $189
Apple Watch Series 9:
$399 $329 at Amazon
Save $70: The newest Apple Watch was only released in September. We thought $60 would be the best saving we'd see this Black Friday, but Amazon has just dropped the price a little further. The new Watch features a new improved screen and a clever new double-tap feature.
Price check: Best Buy $349
Apple Watch Ultra:
$799 $649 at Best Buy
Save $140: The rugged Apple Watch Ultra in orange is designed for the adventurers among you. The main difference between this and the next iteration is that this one doesn't allow you to dive, so if you don't need to do that then this is a great, bargain option.
Price check: Target $659.99
Apple Watch Ultra 2:
$799 $739 at Amazon
Save $60: This is the biggest saving so far on the latest version of Apple's rugged all-terrain GPS + Cellular Watch Ultra. There's also $100 off the original iteration from last year, but I'd say the extra battery life, double tap feature and precision iPhone finding make it worth paying $40 more for the newer model if you're going to spend $700 on a high-end smartwatch.
Price check: Walmart $774
Best Apple Watch Black Friday UK deals
Apple Watch SE 2:
£219 £209 at John Lewis
Save £10: I'm currently wearing one of these (in starlight, thanks for asking), and it does everything I need it to do, even though it doesn't have all the fancy features of the Ultra 2. If you want messages, calls and fitness tracking, and can skip the outdoorsy stuff, this is for you. A small discount perhaps (on the 40mm version), but still the cheapest price we've seen the SE 2 hit in the UK. The US has seen some better prices.
Price check: Amazon £219 | Apple £219
Apple Watch Ultra: £
699 £599 at Amazon
Save £100: If you want a powerful watch at a surprisingly low price, this one is for you. It's got power, style and all the features you could ask for from a watch. It's not the latest Ultra but if you're not Bear Grylls, do you really need it?
Price check: John Lewis £669
LIVE: Latest Updates
If you're not totally sure that you want an Apple Watch, why not check out these Apple Watch alternatives. These are good options particularly if you're not already tied into Apple's ecosystem. If you already have an iPhone/iPad, you may find it annoying to have a non-Apple Watch. Or you may not... don't forget most retailers will have a cooling off period so you can try out your Watch and send it back if you don't feel like you want to run with it.
Hold the phone! I just found the deal I just mentioned on the Apple Watch Ultra for $10 cheaper! Head to Best Buy to get the Apple Watch Ultra for $649. That's a saving of $150! Yes please.
If you're in the US and you don't need the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2, which to be honest, you probably don't unless you're a diver, then Target has a tempting deal on the Apple Watch Ultra right now.
You can get the Apple Watch Ultra with GPS + Cellular in a Titanium case with an Alpine Loop in orange (the green will cost you more), for $659.99, down from $799 at Target.
Hello deals hunters! This is Rosie Hilder here, reporting on all the best Apple Watch deals the internet has to offer this Black Friday. Or is it now Cyber Monday? Either way, it's a mega deals weekend and we'll be bringing you all the highlights.
I got into Apple when I got my first MacBook many moons ago, and have been addicted ever since. A stint working on Mac|Life cemented that and I've also been covering Apple goodies since I moved to Creative Bloq in 2018. I even went to Apple HQ last week! What I'm trying to say is, I'm an Apple fan. But I also know how expensive the kit is, which is why I'll be bringing you the best offers as and when they appear. Stay tuned!
I've only just got my own Apple Watch 9, and I absolutely love it! But it was a coin's toss between the 9 and the 8. I don't care about my tech being the absolute latest, as I know that often the last iteration is just as good as the new kid on the block, but comes with a friendlier price tag.
That's exactly what this article goes into – the pros and cons of both smartwatches. Check out our article Apple Watch 8 vs 9 before you buy. It may just save you a quid or two.
From telling you when to stand up, to suggesting your new favourite podcast, the newer Apple Watches have an array of features and apps that will offer a super bespoke experience for all users.
Want some ideas? Why not check out this page on the best Apple Watch apps out there, from our sister title Tom's Guide.
Here's a very specific, slightly weird one... for the US, if you head over to AT&T, you can get $300 off the price of two Apple Watch 9, or Apple Watch Ultras.
Now, why you'd want two models, I have no idea... maybe a Christmas present? Or maybe just one for each wrist. But in either case, that's really good value if you do.
Greetings everyone! I'm Beren, Creative Bloq's deals editor, and I'll be leading the charge on this hunt for the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals around.
Think you missed the boat now that the official Black Friday is over? Noooo. Black Friday basically means the whole week (if not week) these days. And as Cyber Monday brings up the rear, they'll be plenty of chances to get that Apple Watch deal that you're after... good luck!