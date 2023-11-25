LIVE: These are the top Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now

We've been covering all things Apple this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and some of the best deals we've seen are on the Apple Watch. That's why we're dedicating this new live page to all the great Apple Watch deals that come up – whether that's on the brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2, or the affordable Apple Watch SE 2.

Personally, I really like the Apple Watch. I've had the Apple Watch 9 for a while now, and think it's one of the best bits of tech that Apple create. But they famously retain their price tag, and with decent competition out there, you'll need a good reason to go all in on one... that's where we come in. We've been covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday for several years now, and so know a great deal when we see it. And that's for all the generations of Apple Watch.

So read on for our top picks right now, and also check out our live feed on any relevant news around the Apple Watch further below.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday US deals

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $60: I'm currently wearing this watch, and though it doesn't have all the features of the Series 9 or Ultra 2, I honestly think it does everything I need it to. Fitness tracking, messages, calls – I'm not Bear Grylls so I don't need anything more. And this is an unprecedented price.



Price check: Best Buy $189

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $329 at Amazon

Save $70: The newest Apple Watch was only released in September. We thought $60 would be the best saving we'd see this Black Friday, but Amazon has just dropped the price a little further. The new Watch features a new improved screen and a clever new double-tap feature. Price check: Best Buy $349

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $649 at Best Buy

Save $140: The rugged Apple Watch Ultra in orange is designed for the adventurers among you. The main difference between this and the next iteration is that this one doesn't allow you to dive, so if you don't need to do that then this is a great, bargain option. Price check: Target $659.99

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $739 at Amazon

Save $60: This is the biggest saving so far on the latest version of Apple's rugged all-terrain GPS + Cellular Watch Ultra. There's also $100 off the original iteration from last year, but I'd say the extra battery life, double tap feature and precision iPhone finding make it worth paying $40 more for the newer model if you're going to spend $700 on a high-end smartwatch. Price check: Walmart $774

Best Apple Watch Black Friday UK deals

Apple Watch SE 2: £219 £209 at John Lewis

Save £10: I'm currently wearing one of these (in starlight, thanks for asking), and it does everything I need it to do, even though it doesn't have all the fancy features of the Ultra 2. If you want messages, calls and fitness tracking, and can skip the outdoorsy stuff, this is for you. A small discount perhaps (on the 40mm version), but still the cheapest price we've seen the SE 2 hit in the UK. The US has seen some better prices. Price check: Amazon £219 | Apple £219