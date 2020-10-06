Amazon Warehouse deals: Don't miss these secret deals ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Warehouse deals are the secret Amazon deals you've probably never heard about. Okay, so they're not that secret, you can select them from Amazon's extensive drop down menu quite easily. But not many people know just what Amazon Warehouse is and the treasure trove of goodies it holds.

Amazon Warehouse houses some incredible bargains all year round. Why? Because it's the part of Amazon that specialises in offering big discounts on returned, warehouse-damaged, used or refurbished products that are still in good condition, but don't meet Amazon's rigorous 'new' standards. You can also find products in new and open-box condition as part of Amazon warehouse deals, plus purchases are also Prime-eligible and backed by Amazon’s 30-day return policy. You can read full details on Amazon Warehouse terms here.

The slight drawback with Amazon Warehouse is it requires a bit of investigating, depending on what you are looking for, and often there are limited quantities of each product. That said, if you've got the time to have a careful look around, there are certainly some gems to be found. Here we've sorted through lots of deals to bring you some cracking individual offers, as well as the different categories you can find among the Amazon Warehouse deals today.

Amazon Warehouse: Browse by category

Amazon Warehouse: Today's top deals

HP 24w Full HD Monitor | £99.99 | Used price: £92.99

This Amazon's choice HP monitor might not seem like the biggest saving, but if the details are anything to go by, this product is in very good condition, with just some cosmetic damage to its accessories rather than the actual monitor.

Dell 24-inch monitor | £148.99 | Used Price: £137.36

Listed as being in very good condition, Amazon currently has a number of these 24-inch Dell monitors at over £10 less than a brand new version. Details state accessories may have cosmetic damage, but there's nothing recorded for the monitor itself. View Deal

COMHOMA Office Desk Chair | £79.99 | Used price: £70.39

This pre-owned best-selling office chairs is currently reduced by over 10%. Amazon lists this item as being in good condition, with some cosmetic damage. Click here for full details on the item's condition.



Lego 42110 Land Rover | £137.99 | Used price: £128.33

Amazon warehouse lists this item as being in very good condition, with minor imperfections and slight damage to the packaging. All the pieces are included, which is all that counts, right?

