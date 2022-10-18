Apple reveals new iPad line-up (and we’re really confused)

We're used to Apple products being announced with a bit of fanfare. You know, a launch event and all that. But with no prior announcement, Apple's just slipped a totally redesigned iPad and a new iPad Pro onto its website. And the entry-level iPad in particular offers a lot to talk about.

The new iPad 2022 is bigger and more colourful than the standard iPad we know, and it seems to be designed as a higher-end device rather than a replacement for the 10.2-inch tablet. But some of Apple's decisions have left us a little confused (if you need a recap of how the iPad family stood before these new additions, see our list of the iPad generations).

The new 10th gen iPad 2022

The new iPad 2022 comes in four colours (Image credit: Apple)

First up, the new 2022 iPad introduces some pretty huge design changes for Apple's entry-level tablet. The display now uses Liquid Retina technology and it's bigger – 10.9 inches compared to the 10.2 inches of the last iPad. It also has flatter edges and narrow bezels on the vertical ends for a sleeker, more modern look. Meanwhile, the position of the webcam has been moved to the longer side of the screen for the first time.

The home button has gone, with Apple shifting Touch ID to the power button as we've already seen on newer iPad Pros and the iPad mini. As for colours, there are four options: blue, pink and yellow as well as silver.

Another big design change is the switch to USB-C connectivity instead of Apple's own Lightning port. That's something we'd been expecting to see since the European Union announced that USB-C would become mandatory for all devices, and will be largely welcomed. Less welcome, at least for people still using wired headphones, will be a decision to ditch the headphone jack.

The device is powered by the same A14 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 12 (an upgrade from the A13 of the previous model), and for connectivity, the iPad 2022 supports Wi-Fi 6, and 5G if you opt for the cellular version.

As for cameras, the 10th-gen iPad boasts a 12MP ultrawide front camera with a 122-degree field of view and Center State support on the landscape edge and an improved 12MP rear camera with 4K video recording. The tablet also has landscape stereo speakers and dual microphones.

The 10th gen iPad has a larger screen, flatter edges and narrower bezels (Image credit: Apple)

But there are some very confusing things going on with the new iPad. It still only supports Apple Pencil 1 rather than Apple Pencil 2, which was released four years ago and is now supported by all other new iPads. And that's despite a leap in price from $329 / £369 to $499 / £499. In fact, the price isn't very far from that of the recently released 2022 iPad Air, which adds an M1 chip and Apple Pencil 2 support for $599 / £669.

So rather than replace the 2021 iPad 10.2, this appears to be a higher spec iPad... a function we thought the iPad Air was designed to perform. The big question we have, then, is who exactly is Apple aiming this at? And should we consider it a kind of 'iPad Plus', or as a more affordable iPad Air for people who don't need M1 performance?

The new size also means existing iPad cases won't be compatible. The iPad 2022 has its very own Magic Keyboard Folio at a cost of $249 / £279, both of which are available to pre-order (available to buy from 26 Oct) on Apple.com (opens in new tab) now.

The new iPad Pro 2022

(Image credit: Apple)

Alongside the new standard iPad, Apple's also revealed a new generation of its top-end iPad Pro. This has come in for a less radical change, retaining the two size options we're familiar with: 11 inches and 12.9 inches. They get a boost in power, however, with the introduction of Apple's M2 chip (replacing the M1), promising even faster performance for demanding tasks like video editing.

New headline features include an Apple Pencil 2 'hover experience', which detects the pencil at up to 12 mm above the display, allowing users to see a preview of a mark before making it and to sketch and illustrate with greater precision. There's also the possibility of faster wireless connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 6E, plus Face ID, Thunderbolt charging and a four-speaker audio system.

As before, only the 12.9-inch tablet benefits from a Liquid Retina XDR display for enhanced brightness and contrast. Storage options for each go up to 2TB as before and the two colour options remain silver and space grey. The pricing here is what we're used to as well, with the new 2022 iPad Pro 11 starting at $799 / £899 and the iPad Pro 12.9 starting at $1,099 / £1,249. You can order the tablets from the Apple website (opens in new tab) now.

How can I order the new 2022 iPad and iPad Pro? Orders for the 2022 iPad and iPad Pro are open now at Apple.com (opens in new tab). Devices are due to be available in stores from Wednesday, 26 October.

